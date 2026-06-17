FUSTECH Seeks Strategic Partnership with YABATECH to Boost Science, Technology Education

The newly established Federal University of Science and Technology (FUSTECH) has stated it’s readiness to partner with Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) in science education, research, laboratory development and manpower support as part of efforts to advance the federal government’s technology-driven education agenda.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kazeem Oshikoya, disclosed this during a courtesy visit by the university’s management team to the college, aimed at strengthening collaboration among federal tertiary institutions.

Describing the engagement as both symbolic and strategic, Oshikoya said YABATECH’s vast experience, infrastructure and reputation as one of Nigeria’s foremost tertiary institutions positioned it as a valuable partner in supporting the successful take-off of the new university.

According to him, the institution was established by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to produce graduates equipped with cutting-edge skills in science, technology and innovation, capable of competing globally and creating employment opportunities.

“We considered it appropriate for a new institution like FUSTECH to pay homage to one of Nigeria’s foremost tertiary institutions. Beyond that, we have come to explore areas of collaboration that will enable us to fulfil the mandate given to us by the Federal Government,” Oshikoya said.

He revealed that the Minister of Education had directed the university to focus on emerging areas of science and technology that would contribute significantly to national development and economic transformation.

The VC noted that despite challenges associated with securing a permanent site and developing infrastructure, the university had recorded notable progress since its establishment.

He disclosed that FUSTECH had secured approximately N4 billion in TETfund intervention for the construction of laboratories, ICT facilities, faculty buildings and a university library, in addition to N2 billion facilitated by the minister of education for the construction of male and female hostels.

Oshikoya, however, explained that delays in land acquisition and documentation had compelled the institution to make interim arrangements and seek partnerships with neighbouring institutions.

He said FUSTECH was seeking collaboration with YABATECH in areas such as laboratory access for practical training, use of library facilities, student accommodation, security support and the sharing of academic expertise.

“We are looking at ways through which our students can benefit from existing facilities while we continue developing our permanent campus. We believe institutions should work together in advancing national educational goals,” he stated.

In his response, the Rector of YABATECH, Dr. Ibraheem Adedotun Abdul, welcomed the initiative, describing it as a commendable example of institutional cooperation within the Nigerian higher education sector.

He commended the university for prioritising collaboration with institutions within its immediate environment rather than focusing exclusively on foreign partnerships.

“In Nigeria, we often see institutions looking far beyond their immediate environment for collaborations while overlooking opportunities around them. What FUSTECH is doing is commendable and represents the way forward for tertiary education development,” Abdul said.

The rector assured the visiting delegation that YABATECH was willing to explore mutually beneficial areas of partnership and would carefully review the university’s requests.

“We are open to collaboration and partnership. Once we identify areas where we can support one another for the advancement of education and national development, we will gladly work together,” he added.

Abdul further noted that the proposed partnership aligns with YABATECH’s longstanding commitment to promoting collaboration in teaching, research, innovation, skills development and institutional growth.