Ekiti Guber Poll: Oyebanji’s Rating and Clamour for Continuity

From flyovers and functional airport to hospitals, schools and social inclusion, Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s first term has become a key reference point in Ekiti’s development debate. Raheem Akingbolu reports.

Politics is judged not by promises but by proof. In Ekiti today, the proof is visible and evidence – based: roads that ease movement, hospitals that save lives, schools that nurture learning, and opportunities that empower citizens.

As the June 20, 2026 governorship election approaches, the conversation has shifted from rhetoric to reality. The question echoing across the state is no longer abstract, it is whether the progress already achieved should be consolidated into a second term.

Every election cycle carries a moment when citizens pause to weigh ambition against evidence. For Ekiti, that moment has arrived. Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s first term has become the central reference point in this debate, not because of slogans, but because of projects, policies and programmes that have reshaped daily life and altered the state’s developmental trajectory.

Since assuming office on October 16, 2022, Oyebanji has governed under the banner of Shared Prosperity. This philosophy insists that growth must be balanced with social investment, and that development must be felt not just in statistics but in the lived experiences of ordinary people. Three years on, that philosophy has translated into a broad programme of interventions across infrastructure, healthcare, education, agriculture, energy and inclusion, redefining the contours of Ekiti’s economy and society.

Infrastructure Revolution

Perhaps the most visible aspect of the administration is its extensive infrastructure drive. Over 350 kilometres of roads have been awarded and completed. Flagship projects include the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Flyover in Ado Ekiti and the 17.8km Ring Road Phase One, linking communities to the airport and connecting and northern and the central senatorial zones. These are not just roads; they are arteries of commerce, symbols of modernisation, and catalysts of urban expansion.

Completing the Airport Dream

The Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport, once stalled for years, is now operational. With flights to different parts of the country, it has positioned Ekiti as a hub for trade, tourism and agro-export. Ongoing expansions including staff quarters and aviation fuel facilities are expected to deepen its role as a strategic economic asset.

Expanding Electricity and Digital Economy

Recognising energy as the backbone of growth, the administration has reconnected communities to the national grid, established a 2.6-megawatt Independent Power Project, and installed solar-powered street lights that extend economic activity into the evenings. The Ekiti Knowledge Zone, whose ground breaking was done a week ago, is designed to attract technology firms and research institutions, positioning the state as a digital economy hub and provide 20,000 jobs.

Strengthening Healthcare Delivery

Healthcare has been a critical focus. General hospitals have been renovated, while the 80-bed complex at EKSUTH and the Centre for Newborn Health Research & Innovation are transforming maternal and child health outcomes. Improved infrastructure and equipment availability have expanded access to quality care across the state. No fewer than 106 primary health care centers have been comprehensively renovated and equipped with modern facilities and drugs to make life more meaningful to the people with access to quality health care delivery.

Renewing Education Infrastructure

Education, Ekiti’s pride, has received steady investment. Renovated schools across LGAs and the flagship Ikere Model College reinforce the state’s reputation as Nigeria’s “Fountain of Knowledge”. Teachers’ welfare and improved learning environments remain central to this renewal.

Improving Water Supply and Sanitation

Through the SURWASH programme, 110 sanitation facilities and solar-powered water systems are being delivered, transforming hygiene and rural access to clean water. These interventions are improving public health outcomes and strengthening rural communities.

Empowering Youths, Women and Persons with Disabilities

Inclusive development has been a hallmark. Skills centres, the Adire Hub and the Broiler Hub Technical Centre are empowering youths, women and persons with disabilities, building a base for small businesses and self-reliance. The three special schools in the state and the special centres have been well equipped, ensuring that disability is no longer an excuse from being educated.

Boosting Agriculture and Rural Economy

Improved rural road networks and agro-processing support, combined with the cargo airport’s export potential, are strengthening farming communities and reducing transportation costs. Farmers report easier access to markets and improved economic returns. About 5,000 youths have been encouraged to go into agribusiness with support in terms of high yielding seedlings, free land clearing , agric extension services, farm dormitory. Above all, enhanced security is provided in the farm areas plot prevent unauthorized grazing on their farms.

Security and Social Stability

Community policing and collaboration with security agencies have maintained relative peace, boosting investor confidence and social stability. This calm environment has supported continuity in governance and project execution.

Tourism and Urban Development

The remodelling of Adekunle Fajuyi Memorial Park and natural attractions such as Ikogosi Warm Springs are diversifying Ekiti’s economy through tourism, preserving heritage while attracting visitors.

Shared Prosperity Philosophy

Oyebanji’s governance model balances economic infrastructure with social investment, ensuring that development is both visible and inclusive. Roads, airports and technology hubs create opportunities, while healthcare, education and skills development prepare citizens to benefit from them.

Humility and Political Unity

Beyond projects, Oyebanji’s humility and inclusive leadership have reduced political tension. By consulting leaders across divides and fostering dialogue, he has created stability that supports continuity. His ability to unite political actors behind a shared vision has strengthened confidence in governance.

From the Tinubu Flyover to the operational cargo airport, from rural roads to hospital upgrades, and from power projects to youth empowerment, Oyebanji’s record has become the central reference point in Ekiti’s political story. As June 20 approaches, the election is shaping up not just as a contest of candidates, but as a referendum on whether this momentum should be consolidated into 2027 and beyond.