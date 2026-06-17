EGO Foundation Equips Lagos Pupils with STEM, Leadership Skills Through Lead The Future 2.0

Funmi Ogundare

EGO Foundation has successfully implemented its Lead The Future 2.0 programme, equipping primary school pupils across selected schools in Lagos State with critical STEM, leadership, civic leadership and personal development skills, aimed at preparing them for future opportunities and responsibilities.

The initiative, which targeted pupils at a crucial stage of their educational and personal development, provided practical learning experiences designed to strengthen leadership capacity, communication skills, problem-solving abilities, emotional intelligence, creativity, teamwork, civic responsibility and critical thinking.

Implemented in collaboration with the Nigerian Children Cultural Heritage as part of activities commemorating Lagos at 59, the programme also received support from Access Bank and the National Union of Lagos State indigenes.

Participating schools included Dabitos Secondary School, Adegoke Primary School, Shitta Primary School, Abdullahi STEM School, Dedeke Primary School, Alisa Bashua Primary School, Agutasolo Primary School and Salvation Army School.

Through interactive workshops and experiential learning sessions, pupils from primary three to six were introduced to foundational STEM concepts, leadership principles, civic engagement, communication techniques and personal development skills. The programme encouraged learners to think critically, collaborate effectively, solve problems creatively and build confidence in expressing their ideas.

Speaking on the significance of the initiative, Executive Director of EGO Foundation, Toluwase Olaniyan, noted that the programme was designed to nurture future innovators, responsible citizens and problem-solvers.

“Lead The Future 2.0 is an investment in the future of our communities and our nation. We believe leadership development should begin early. When children are exposed to the right values, skills and opportunities, they are better positioned to become innovators, responsible citizens and problem-solvers who contribute positively to society,” Olaniyan stated.

According to him, the initiative is helping young learners build confidence, strengthen critical thinking abilities, embrace innovation and understand their role in shaping a better future for Nigeria.

Teachers and school administrators who participated in the programme commended its practical and engaging approach, noting visible improvements in students’ participation, confidence, teamwork, communication skills and leadership potential.

The foundation said the implementation of Lead The Future 2.0 reflects its continued commitment to advancing quality education, youth development, leadership capacity building and community transformation through innovative learning initiatives and strategic partnerships.

It noted that as Nigeria continues to invest in the next generation, programmes such as Lead The Future 2.0 underscore the importance of equipping young people not only with academic knowledge but also with leadership, civic and life skills required to thrive in an increasingly dynamic world.