Yari: I’ve No Link to Allegedly Seized Gold, My Adversaries Behind It, I’ll Take Action

The senator for Zamfara West, Abdul-Aziz Yari, has denied any connect whatsoever to the allegedly seized bars of gold worth N4 billion at Kano Airport, saying his adversaries were behind the negative attribution.

In a statement titled: “Re: False and Malicious Attempt to Link Senator Abdulaziz Yari to Alleged Gold Seizure” by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Abdullahi Abdulkarim Tsafe, Yari vowed to take legal action against everyone behind the false news

The statement read in part: “Our attention has been drawn to a malicious, reckless and politically motivated publication seeking to link the Distinguished Senator representing Zamfara West Senatorial District, Senator Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari, to the recent seizure of gold bars by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport.

“We wish to state categorically and without any equivocation that Senator Abdulaziz Yari has absolutely no connection whatsoever to the matter being sensationally reported by some online platforms and their sponsors.

“The publication is false, defamatory, mischievous and clearly designed to tarnish the hard-earned reputation of Senator Yari, who has remained one of the most influential political figures in Nigeria and a steadfast supporter of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“It is instructive that while the EFCC publicly identified individuals arrested in connection with the incident, nowhere in its statement was Senator Yari named as a suspect or person of interest.

“The desperate attempt by political adversaries to drag his name into the matter exposes the real motive behind this coordinated campaign of calumny.”

Dwelling on those alleged to be behind the false and malicious report, he wrote further: “We are fully aware of the individuals and interests behind this latest round of propaganda. These are elements who have become increasingly uncomfortable with Senator Yari’s growing stature, political relevance, national acceptance and cordial relationship with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Having failed repeatedly in their efforts to diminish his standing through legitimate political means, they have now resorted to the weaponisation of falsehood, blackmail and media manipulation.

“Let it be clearly stated that Senator Yari will not be distracted by these acts of political brigandage. He remains focused on delivering quality representation to the people of Zamfara West and contributing meaningfully to national development.

“Furthermore, our legal team has been directed to immediately commence actions against all individuals, groups and media platforms involved in originating, sponsoring, publishing and amplifying these malicious allegations.

“Those responsible for these evil and defamatory lies will be compelled to substantiate their claims before the appropriate judicial authorities.

“Freedom of expression does not confer a licence to malign innocent citizens, destroy reputations or advance partisan interests through fabricated narratives.

“We, therefore, urge members of the public to disregard the publication in its entirety. It is nothing more than a politically orchestrated smear campaign lacking any factual basis.”