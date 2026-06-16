Ribadu: New Postcode System to Boost National Security

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja





The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has stated that the new National Digital Alphanumeric Postcode System (NDAPS) infrastructure which is going to be deployed in the country would enhance national security.

The NSA spoke in Abuja, yesterday, at a stakeholders’ engagement on the NDAPS with the theme, “Operationalising the Nigerian Digital Alphanumeric Postcode for National Security and Public Safety.”

The NSA, Ribadu who was represented by the Head, National Centre for Counter Terrorism (NCCT), Gen. Adamu Kaka, said the NDAPS will enhance national security and public safety.

He added, “Today’s engagement appropriately focusses on its implications for national security and public safety.

“The challenges confronting our nation today require security agencies to continuously adapt and embrace innovative tools that enhance operational effectiveness.

“Whether in policy, in policing, intelligence gathering, emergency response, disaster management, border security, financial crime investigations or law enforcement operations, the ability to accurately identify and locate persons, places and incidents can significantly improve decision-making and response outcomes.

“National security today is increasingly linked to our ability to harness technology, data and innovation in support of governance and public safety objectives.

“Therefore, the Nigerian Digital Postcode System presents an opportunity to strengthen institutional coordination, improve service delivery and enhance situational awareness across multiple sectors.”

In his remarks, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Tijani Bosun said, “Alphanumeric postcode means that every single building will have a unique code as the PMG mentioned in her presentation, even those in the rural area will now have a unique code, the same way you have everywhere in the world.

“The first set of locations, ‘areas, states’ will be released in October this year, and I am pushing them hard to actually ensure that we cover a significant number of states before the end of the year.”

He noted that the initiative would be a significant legacy for this administration, enjoying the backing of President Bola Tinubu, and supported with budgetary allocation.

According to him, the NDAPS will transform the way things are done, adding, “It will transform everything that we do. You know that situation where you purchase something on Instagram or TikTok or on a website? There’s still the challenge of getting my goods. It takes forever. This is going to transform that significantly.

“We’re going from premium standard in addressing. This is going to be one of the best on the African continent.

The Post Master General (PMG) of the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST), Mrs. Tola Odeyemi, explained, “One of the things that the administration of President Bola Tinubu wants is for citizens of Nigeria to know that they are seen.

“We know through the National Identity Number (NIN) who people are. The next level for government is to know where they are and who they are, so that government can plan for people.

“Government sees the people, security agencies, and public safety agencies can see them, even in terms of commerce. In Nigeria, the cost of misdeliveries is anywhere from N50 billion to N80 billion.

“For people just running around, drivers just running around, not knowing what to do, that has a financial cost; that has an environmental cost,” she said.

She also noted that the NDAPS would reduce the cost of delivery service.