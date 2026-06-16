Gov Otu: Rewriting Cross River’s Healthcare Story With Historic 100% Pay Rise for Doctors

Linus Obogo

In the quiet town of Ogoja, where the red earth stretches endlessly beneath the tropical sun and communities rise each morning to the rhythms of resilience and hope, a weary doctor named Dr. Monjok once wrestled with a difficult question: should he remain in public service or seek greener pastures elsewhere?

For years, his calling had kept him at the bedside of children battling malaria, expectant mothers navigating the uncertainties of childbirth, and elderly patients confronting the frailties of age. Through long nights, limited resources and mounting pressures, he remained steadfast. Yet the burden of inadequate remuneration and persistent manpower shortages often weighed heavily on his spirit. Today, however, Dr. Monjok stands taller, buoyed by renewed optimism, as Governor Bassey Otu’s administration ushers in a new era with a landmark 100 per cent salary increase for doctors across Cross River State.

This historic intervention is far more than a financial adjustment. It is a powerful declaration that those who dedicate their lives to preserving the health and dignity of others deserve to be honoured, valued and rewarded. It is a recognition of countless sacrifices made in consulting rooms, emergency wards and rural health centres where doctors often labour quietly, driven not by wealth but by duty. In one bold stroke, Governor Otu has infused fresh hope into a profession that forms the backbone of every thriving society.

For many healthcare professionals, the announcement represents a turning point, a breath of fresh air. It signals the emergence of a government that understands that healthcare is not merely a social service but a sacred obligation. It is an affirmation that those entrusted with saving lives should not themselves be left to struggle under the weight of neglect. By doubling doctors’ salaries, Governor Otu has not only boosted morale but has also strengthened the state’s capacity to retain talent and attract skilled professionals who might otherwise seek opportunities beyond its borders.

Yet the salary increase is only one chapter in a broader and exhilarating story of transformation unfolding across the health sector. Since assuming office, Governor Otu has increased funding to healthcare by more than 100 per cent, reflecting a deliberate and strategic commitment to rebuilding a sector that lies at the heart of human development.

It is a demonstration of leadership that recognizes that healthy citizens are the foundation upon which prosperous economies and stable societies are built. This commitment is equally evident in the lifting of the long-standing embargo on employment within the health sector and the approval of the recruitment of 2,000 additional healthcare workers. Across urban centres and rural communities alike, this decision is expected to bridge critical manpower gaps, improve access to medical services and bring relief to overstretched facilities.

For many communities that have long endured shortages of healthcare personnel, the development represents a long-awaited answer to years of yearning.

In the creekside settlements, riverine communities and bustling townships of Cross River, the echoes of this transformation are already reverberating. At General Hospital, Ukem, where years of wear had dulled the promise of quality care, a new chapter is unfolding. The release of funds for its renovation, alongside the rehabilitation of Cottage Hospital, Oban, and the revival of the once-abandoned General Hospital complex in Akpabuyo, reflects a government determined to restore healthcare institutions to their rightful place as sanctuaries of healing and hope.

These projects are more than bricks and mortar. They are monuments to purposeful governance and symbols of a future in which quality healthcare is not a privilege reserved for a few but a right accessible to all. Each renovated ward, restored facility and upgraded theatre represents another step towards a healthier and more resilient Cross River.

Dr. Monjok’s story is mirrored in the experiences of countless citizens whose lives intersect daily with the healthcare system. It is reflected in the expectant mother who no longer has to travel great distances in search of prenatal care. It is evident in the child whose access to treatment is no longer determined by geography. It is seen in families who can now look towards public health facilities with renewed confidence and expectation. Governor Otu’s reforms have also embraced nurses, pharmacists, laboratory scientists, community health officers and other critical healthcare personnel through enhanced allowances and improved welfare packages.

The establishment of the Cross River State Hospital Management Board further underscores a commitment to accountability, efficiency and institutional excellence. Together, these measures will lay the foundation for a healthcare system that is modern, responsive and sustainable.

As Dr. Monjok now gazes across the rolling landscapes of Cross River, he sees more than familiar hills and valleys. He sees the dawning of a new possibility. What has begun as a bold policy decision will sooner than later, rapidly evolve into a healthcare renaissance capable of touching every corner of the state. In that unfolding story, every doctor is valued, every healthcare worker is empowered and every citizen is placed at the heart of governance.

Indeed, Governor Otu’s historic intervention is much more than increasing salaries; it is about restoring confidence, rekindling aspirations and rewriting the healthcare story of Cross River State with uncommon vision, courage and purpose.

* Obogo is the Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Cross River Governor