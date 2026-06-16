Despite Existing Appeal Court Order, Justice Lifu Directs INEC to Deregister ADC, 4 Others

• You’re playing with fire, ADC warns govt’s agents, says judge is threat to democracy

•We’ll be on the ballot in 2027, confident Mark tells members

• It’s judicial rascality, Atiku slams court

•Adeleke: deregistration ruling violates appeal court order

• Obi warns against politicising institutions

•Your order won’t stand, Sowore blasts court

•Adebayo demands INEC’s full independence

Chuks Okocha, Alex Enumah, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





The presidential ambition of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the re-election bid of Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, were yesterday threatened by a judgement of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which ordered Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister African Democratic Congress (ADC), Accord Party, and three other political parties.

Justice Peter Lifu issued the directive to INEC, while delivering judgement in a suit instituted by Incorporated Trustees of the National Forum of Former Legislators.

The judgement was delivered in defiance of an order of the Court of Appeal staying further proceedings on the matter pending the hearing and determination of an appeal filed by Accord Party.

ADC rejected the Federal High Court judgement, describing it as a threat to democracy and political stability.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, ADC warned of dire consequences that might follow any attempt to remove the party from the ballot.

But National Chairman of ADC, Senator David Mark, appealed to the party’s members and supporters not to despair over Lifu’s judgement, as the party would be on the ballot at the next elections.

Mark spoke yesterday in Abuja while receiving a delegation of ADC candidates, who paid him a courtesy visit.

As rejection trailed the Federal High Court judgement ordering the de-registering of parties, Atiku, in a statement on X by his media aide, Paul Ibe, condemned the order as the height of judicial rascality.

He described the judgement as a desperate attempt by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to undermine the opposition and entrench a one-party state ahead of the 2027 general election.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, described the judgement as an abuse of court process and a direct violation of a subsisting order of the Court of Appeal. Adeleke said this in a statement by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed.

Presidential candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Peter Obi, also criticised the Federal High Court judgement ordering the deregistration of some political parties.

Obi, in a release by his media office, warned against attempts to politicise and weaken key institutions of state.

Equally, the presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, on Monday, in a statement posted on X, dismissed Lifu’s judgement as undemocratic and inconsistent with the principles of a multi-party system.

Similarly, the presidential candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, regretted that with judicial pronouncements like the one by Lifu, Nigeria was yet to attain true democracy.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja by his media office, Adebayo demanded full independence for INEC.

A three-member panel of the Court of Appeal, led by Justice Mohammed Danjuma, had on May 22 ordered Lifu to stay “further proceedings in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/2637/2025 pending the hearing and determination of this appeal”.

The appeal marked: CA/ABJ/CV/569/2026, which was filed by Accord, had the forum of former lawmakers, INEC, Attorney-General of the Federation, ADC, Action Alliance (AA), Action Peoples Party (APP), and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) as first to seventh respondents.

The appellate court held in the enrolled order dated May 22, and signed by Deputy Chief Registrar of the court, Josephine Ekperobe,

“Pursuant to Order 4 Rules 10 and 11 of the Court of Appeal Rules, 202, the application filed on 04/05/2026 is granted staying further proceedings in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/2637/2025 pending the hearing and determination of this appeal.

“This appeal is adjourned to 27/10/2026 for the hearing of the appeal.”

Besides Accord, APP had also asked Lifu to stay further proceedings pending the hearing and determination of its appeal challenging the ruling of the court, which accepted the amendment of the processes of the plaintiff without order.

The plaintiff in the suit by Incorporated Trustees of the National Forum of Former Legislators, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/2637/2026, had prayed the court to order INEC to deregister ADC, Accord, Action Peoples Party (APP), Action Alliance (AA), and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) on the grounds that they failed to satisfy constitutional requirements relating to electoral spread and performance.

The plaintiff submitted that the political parties failed to comply with the provisions of Section 225A of the Nigerian constitution, adding that INEC has no residual discretion to retain their registration, the parties having failed to satisfy the minimum threshold prescribed under the above law.

But the concerned political parties had through their lawyers challenged the jurisdiction of the court on the grounds that the plaintiff lacked the necessary locus standi to initiate the suit in the first place.

After listening to all parties, Lifu, on May 22, fixed June 5, for judgement.

However, following the absence of the judge on June 5, judgement was later adjourned to a date to be communicated to parties.

A counsel to one of the parties told journalists that they were served notice barely a few minutes to the judgement delivery.

Lifu, in the judgement, agreed with the plaintiff that INEC ought to deregister the affected parties for breaching Section 225 of the 1999 Constitution.

The judge subsequently made an order directing INEC to forthwith deregister the five political parties, adding that the commission should not field them in subsequent elections.

You’re Playing with Fire, ADC Warns, Says Justice Lifu is Threat to Nation’s Democracy

ADC rejected the Federal High Court judgement ordering its de-registration, describing the ruling as a threat to democracy and political stability. It warned of the dire consequences that might follow any effort to remove the party from the ballot.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, ADC said the controversial judgement was the clearest evidence yet of the desperation of the ruling party and the government to ensure that President Bola Tinubu held on to power by any means necessary, even if it meant subverting democracy and throwing the country into a crisis.

The party emphasised that the constitution granted only INEC the power to register or de-register a political party.

ADC vowed to challenge the ruling through all lawful means, while urging its members to remain calm and await further directives.

The party warned against any attempt to use the judiciary as an instrument to undermine democracy and plunge Nigeria into a major political crisis.

Abdullahi said, in the statement, ‘’We are deeply alarmed by the judgment reportedly delivered by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in a case filed by the so-called National Forum of Former Legislators seeking the de-registration of the ADC and four other political parties.

“This judgement stands in direct conflict with constitutional principles and all known judicial processes and procedures. The facts are straightforward. The plaintiffs had argued that the ADC and four other political parties failed to satisfy constitutional requirements relating to continued registration.

‘’However, in its counter-affidavit filed before the court in May, INEC, the constitutional body empowered with the registration, regulation, and supervision of political parties in Nigeria, categorically maintained that the ADC had not violated any registration requirements, had not failed any constitutional electoral-performance threshold, and that no legally recognised basis existed for its de-registration.”

ADC stated, ‘’INEC further made it clear that the de-registration of a political party cannot be driven by political pressure, sentiment, or the wishes of interested parties. It must be based strictly on constitutionally established grounds, none of which had been proven against the ADC.

‘’Apart from INEC’s firm position in support of the party, the ADC finds it troubling that the trial judge was aware of a subsisting order of the Court of Appeal issued on May 22, 2026, directing a stay of proceedings on the matter.

“The judge, however, chose to flagrantly and contemptuously disregard a clear order of a superior court in a manner that brings into question all known judicial traditions.”

The statement said, ‘’The ADC considers this development not merely a legal dispute, but a dangerous escalation capable of destabilising the nation’s democratic process.

‘’Our position is anchored on the role that agents of the ruling party have played in this matter. It would be recalled that the case has been championed directly by individuals working with the President’s Chief of Staff.

‘’The decision of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, who is a second defendant in the matter, to join the matter as a plaintiff in April, is an absurdity, which sends a signal that is impossible to ignore.”

The party stated, ‘’We are, therefore, left in no doubt that this latest development is a continuation of the ruling party’s persistent efforts to undermine the opposition, especially the ADC. We also find the timing of this ruling quite curious.

‘’Despite all the obstacles placed in its way, the ADC has risen to the task and met all benchmarks and deadlines. Therefore, coming at a time when the party has concluded its primaries and is fielding candidates for all positions in the next election, especially the presidential election, it is clear what this is all about.”

Abdullahi stated, ‘’The ADC would like to warn that any attempt to eliminate the country’s major opposition party through judicial manoeuvring, thereby sabotaging the political aspirations of hundreds of its candidates, is a direct invitation to anarchy.

‘’This is why we consider this ruling reckless, provocative, and even incendiary. Those who believe they can manipulate institutions of state to narrow the democratic space must understand that they are playing with forces far greater than partisan interests.

‘’At a time when millions of Nigerians are struggling under crushing economic hardship, escalating insecurity, widespread unemployment, and growing national anxiety inflicted by the APC, it is deeply disturbing that powerful forces appear more interested in eliminating political opposition than confronting the real crises facing the country.

‘’From our standpoint, the issue before the country is no longer simply about party registration. It is about whether the Nigerian people will be allowed genuine political choices in 2027.

“It is about whether democracy will remain a contest decided by voters at the ballot box or by powerful interests operating through institutions that ought to remain impartial.”

The statement added, ‘’Let it be clearly stated: the ADC will not stand by while the democratic rights of millions of Nigerians are threatened. We reject any and all attempts to intimidate, suppress, deregister, or politically extinguish our party and other opposition parties through means that offend both the spirit and the letter of the constitution.

‘’Nigeria is a nation of law, not a nation governed by the whims and caprices of agents of the ruling party. Therefore, as a law-abiding political party, the ADC will vigorously challenge this judgment through every lawful and constitutional avenue available to us.”

ADC said, ‘’We shall mobilise all democratic stakeholders. We shall defend the rights of all our candidates, members, supporters, and the millions of Nigerians who are looking to the ADC as a credible alternative for national renewal.

‘’Make no mistake, this is another act of desperation by the ruling party and the government to hand President Tinubu a second term without contest. This will not work. We therefore warn those who are seeking to manufacture a civilian dictatorship to understand that democracy cannot be strangled without consequences for national stability.

‘’The responsibility for any tension or crisis arising from efforts to weaponise the judiciary against legitimate political opposition will rest squarely with those who are pursuing this dangerous and illegitimate path.”

Abdullahi said, ‘’The ADC will petition the National Judicial Council (NJC) over the judicial rascality demonstrated by the presiding judge of the Federal High Court, whose conduct has continued to bring the institution of the judiciary into disrepute.

‘’We call on all our members, candidates, supporters, and coalition partners across the country to remain calm, vigilant, and steadfast. Whatever it takes, the ADC will be on the ballot so long as the 2027 election is to hold.

‘’Further directives will be communicated through the appropriate channels.’’

Don’t Despair, ADC Will Be on the Ballot in 2027, Mark Assures Party Faithful

National Chairman of the ADC, Senator David Mark, called on party members, supporters, and candidates not to despair over the judgement delivered by Lifu.

Mark, while receiving a delegation of the party’s candidates, who paid him a visit in Abuja, described the judgement as “an arrow fired at the heart of Nigeria’s democracy”, assuring party faithful that the decision would be overturned by superior courts.

He recalled that the Court of Appeal had earlier ordered a stay of proceedings in the matter and adjourned further hearing to October 27, 2026. He questioned how a judgement could validly be delivered while the subsisting order of the appellate court remained in force.

In a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, Mark said, “The judgement cannot stand. It will be set aside because it does not pass the test of law and due process. Our democracy must be protected from actions that seek to undermine the constitutional rights of political parties and the choices available to Nigerians.”

He urged ADC candidates and supporters across the country to remain calm, focused, and committed to the party’s mission, stressing that there was no cause for alarm.

He stated, “The ADC will be on the ballot in 2027. I assure all our candidates, members, and supporters that this temporary setback will be overcome through the judicial process. We remain resolute and confident in the rule of law.”

Mark reaffirmed the party’s commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and providing Nigerians with a credible political alternative ahead of the 2027 general election.

It’s Judicial Rascality, Atiku Slams Court

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the ADC, Atiku Abubakar, reacted to the Federal High Court judgement, which ordered INEC to deregister the party, describing it as judicial rascality.

In a statement on X, Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe, described the ruling as the manifestation of a bid to entrench a one-party state.

Ibe revealed that a pending appeal and an active stay-of-action order already existed to counter the high court’s decision.

Atiku labelled the decision the height of judicial rascality and a desperate attempt by the ruling party to undermine the opposition ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said, “The so-called deregistration of the African Democratic Congress along with other parties by Justice Peter Lifu may yet be the biggest manifestation of Tinubu’s hell-bent bid to undermine the opposition and entrench a de facto one-party state. The judgment is the height of judicial rascality.

“The Court of Appeal presided over by Justices Mohammed A. Danjuma, Adebunkunola A. Banjoko, Oyejoju O. Oyewumi had in Appeal CA/ABJ/CV/569/2026 and suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/2637/2025 ordered Justice Peter Lifu to stay further action on the matter until the hearing and determination of the Appeal before it. The hearing for the appeal was scheduled for the 27th of October 2026.

“That order was dated 22nd of May 2026. Nigerians and the international community can see the level of desperation of the ruling party to either have their way in the 2027 elections or destroy our democracy that was purchased at a huge cost.”

Adeleke: Deregistration Violates Existing Order, Urges Calm, Kicks Off Campaign

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, described the judgement of the Federal High Court deregistering five political parties as an abuse of court process and a direct violation of a subsisting order of the Court of Appeal.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke stated that the appeal court had made an order for a stay of proceedings by the Federal High Court. He expressed surprise that the lower court still proceeded to deliver a ruling on a matter already acted upon by the Court of Appeal.

Adeleke stated, “It is on record before Honourable Justice Peter Lifu that in the record of proceedings of the Court of Appeal of 22nd May, 2026 and which was put before his Lordship as Exhibit MAC 2 the Court of Appeal specifically pronounced that ’The delivery of the judgement is still part of the proceedings of the Court.’”

The governor urged the people of the state to be calm as the Court of Appeal was taking up the matter today, Tuesday. He assured the public that the “efforts to stop Osun people from exercising their voting rights will fail by the special grace of Almighty God. The Rule of Law and Humanity shall prevail at the end of the day”.

Adeleke said, “I call on Osun people to remain calm and be assured that our rights will be affirmed and our party, the Accord will be on the ballot on August 15th.

“We will not only be on the ballot; we will win overwhelmingly the forthcoming governorship election. We should remain calm and forge ahead with mobilisation of our people.

“I also want to assure our people that the flag off of our campaign is holding as scheduled tomorrow. They want to distract us. We are going ahead and we are winning this election”, the state governor posited.

“Our lawyers are taking all the necessary steps to right the wrong.”

Adeleke also dismissed an application for tenure elongation by Osun APC chairmen.

The governor, who spoke at a press conference on the political developments in the state, said dismissal of the elongation chairmen’s request conformed with the stipulations of the constitution while the judgement further validated the precedent set by the Supreme Court ruling that tenure elongation was unconstitutional.

He stated, “The court also holds that the sacked chairmen have no legal foundation to file the case in the first place. Based on this ruling, it is clear the Yes/No chairmen’s tenure, if at all they have any, elapsed October 2025.”

Based on the judgement, he called on the Inspector General of Police to direct the Osun State police command to stop their current support for the “Yes/No chairmen”.

“I specifically direct the Commissioner of Police to stop providing further security cover for the illegal occupation of the council Secretariats by the sacked chairmen,” Adeleke said.

Obi Warns Against Politicising Institutions

Presidential Candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Peter Obi, criticised the Federal High Court judgement ordering the deregistration of some political parties.

Obi warned that actions perceived to weaken the independence of key national institutions could undermine public confidence in the country’s democratic and legal systems.

Obi, in a statement by his media office, said strong nations were built on institutions that operated independently and commanded public trust. He stressed that political considerations should not be allowed to overshadow the sanctity of democratic structures.

Obi stated that the development could further diminish citizens’ confidence in the judiciary and the rule of law.

According to him, the strength of any economy depends largely on the credibility of its institutions, particularly the judiciary, which provides assurance to investors and businesses.

He recalled concerns he expressed during the controversy surrounding the removal of former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, stating that the long-term effect of actions affecting the perceived independence of institutions often extends beyond immediate political considerations.

Obi stated that investors were generally able to navigate security, policy, and market risks, stressing, however, that they become wary when there is uncertainty about the rule of law or when judicial institutions are perceived as susceptible to political influence.

Obi said, “Strong economies are built on trust. Investors can manage security risks, policy risks and even market risks. What they fear most is uncertainty in the rule of law and a judiciary that is perceived to be vulnerable to political pressure.”

It Won’t Stand, Sowore Blasts Court Order

Presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, condemned the Federal High Court ruling that directed INEC to deregister five political parties.

Sowore said on Monday that the judgement was undemocratic and inconsistent with the principles of a multi-party system.

In a post on X, he stated that it was unacceptable for parties to be deregistered when they had already concluded their primaries and were preparing for future elections.

Sowore stated, “It shall not stand. I totally condemn the deregistration of political parties that have already concluded their primaries and are preparing for general election. Such an action is undemocratic and unjustifiable in a multi-party democracy.”

SDP Presidential Candidate, Adewole Adebayo, Seeks INEC’s Full Independence

The presidential Candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, declared that Nigeria had not yet attained true democracy, describing the current system as mere “civilian rule” lacking the core ingredients of accountability, rule of law, credible elections, and citizens’ welfare.

Adebayo, according to a statement by his media office in Abuja, said while the country had enjoyed uninterrupted civilian governance since 1999, successive administrations had failed to deepen democratic values, leaving the nation worse off than it was decades ago.

“Since 1993, only two things have changed — our problems have become bigger, and our democratic space has become smaller,” he said.

The SDP chieftain warned that the twin challenges of poverty and insecurity, if left unaddressed, could degenerate into instability or worse.

“Poverty has grown and given birth to insecurity. If we fail to address both, they may eventually give rise to instability, revolution, or even genocide,” he stated.

Salaam: ADC’s Deregistration Can’t Stand

Governorship candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Osun State, Dr. Najeem Salaam, told members and supporters of the party to remain calm following the Federal High Court judgement ordering the deregistration of ADC and four other political parties.

Salaam, in a statement, described the judgement as incapable of standing, insisting that it does not mark the end of the legal process or the party’s political aspirations.

According to him, the Nigerian constitution provides clear avenues for appeal and judicial review.

He expressed confidence that the judicial process would ultimately protect the democratic rights of Nigerians, who had identified with ADC.

He stated, “The judgement is neither the end of the legal process nor the end of our political journey. Democracy is governed by the rule of law, and we are confident that the appropriate legal processes will correct any miscarriage of justice.”

The former Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly called on party members across the state’s 30 local government areas, the Area Office, and various communities to remain resolute and focused, assuring them that there is no cause for panic.