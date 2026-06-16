BREAKING: A’ Court Halts Order Directing Deregistration of ADC, Accord Others

*Blasts trial judge for disregarding Court’s hierarchy

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal has ordered a stay of execution of the orders of a Federal High Court, which on Monday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to deregister five political parties.

A three-member panel of the appellate ordered a stay of execution on Tuesday, during the hearing of the interlocutory appeal filed by Accord Party.

Recall that Justice Peter Lifu in a judgement on Monday ordered INEC to deregister the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Accord, Action Alliance (AA), All Peoples Party (APP) and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), for failing to win any electoral seat in the 2023 general elections.

Lifu had delivered the judgement not minding the earlier order of the appellate court directing him to stay further proceedings pending the hearing and determination of the appeal filed by the Accord Party.

Meanwhile, at the resumed hearing in the interlocutory appeal, lawyers representing the sacked political parties drew the court’s attention to the fact that Lifu had delivered judgement in disregard of the orders of the court.

Reacting, the three-member panel who took turns to lambast Justice Peter Lifu, for his disregard for the orders of the appellate court, subsequently ordered a stay of the execution of the judgement directing the de-registration of the affected parties.

According to the justices, the trial court exhibited judicial rascality by going ahead to hear and made the order despite the order of the Court of Appeal and the pendency of the matter before the court.

Details later.