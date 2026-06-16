Attah:  Economic Reforms Must be Measured by Actual Productivity

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Renaissance Africa Energy Company, Mr. Tony Attah, has called for a decisive shift from policy rhetoric to measurable outcomes in Nigeria’s reform journey, stressing that reliable energy supply remains the clearest indicator of real economic transformation.

Attah made the call in Abuja at the 20th Annual Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law (NBA-SBL), where he joined industry and policy leaders to examine whether ongoing macroeconomic reforms are translating into tangible results.

He noted that while reforms were underway, their true impact must be measured by improvements in productivity and industrial performance, particularly through consistent and affordable power supply.

“Energy is the single most important input into Nigeria’s real sector, and today, it is also its biggest constraint,” Attah said, pointing to the persistent reliance on expensive self-generation by businesses as a key driver of high operating costs. Positioning Renaissance within this context, Attah described the company as a timely and strategic response to Nigeria’s economic inflection point.

He said the company’s vision was anchored on enabling energy security and industrialisation through sustainable operations, while advancing African-led value creation.

Highlighting the company’s early performance, Attah said Renaissance achieved over 40 percent growth in upstream production within 100 days of transitioning from the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), expanding the availability of feedstock for power generation and industrial use.