Atiku Picks Amaechi as  Running Mate

Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has picked a former Rivers State governor and former Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, as his running mate for the 2027 general election.

Party leaders, have however, described the team as a “unity and rescue ticket.”

Announcing the decision, ADC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said Amaechi’s emergence followed broad consultations within the party and reflected his strong performance as runner-up in the party’s presidential primaries as well as his track records of service to his state and the country.

According to him, Amaechi’s extensive experience across both the legislative and executive arms of government, as former Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, two-term Governor of Rivers State, and former Minister of Transportation, made him qualified to complement Atiku’s leadership.

He said the choice strengthened the party’s national appeal, and bolstered its campaign to offer Nigerians an experienced and credible alternative ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Abdullahi said after extensive consultations with party leaders, coalition partners, youth and women stakeholders, and representatives of all geopolitical zones, the ADC was proud to announce that Amaechi has been selected as the Vice-Presidential Candidate of our great party for the 2027 Presidential Election.

‘’This recommendation follows the successful conclusion of the ADC Presidential Primaries, in which Rt. Hon. Amaechi emerged as the runner-up, earning widespread support from party members across the federation and demonstrating his enduring appeal as one of Nigeria’s most experienced and respected political leaders.

‘’The proposed partnership between His Excellency Atiku Abubakar and Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi represents more than a political alliance; it is the coming together of two tested statesmen with the experience, national reach, and leadership capacity required to rescue Nigeria from its current challenges and reposition the country for a new era of prosperity, security, and inclusive development.

‘’Rt. Hon. Amaechi brings to this ticket one of the most comprehensive public service records in contemporary Nigerian politics. His experience spans all major pillars of democratic governance.

“He served with distinction as Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, making him one of the longest-serving legislative leaders in Nigeria’s Fourth Republic.

‘’He subsequently served two terms as Governor of Rivers State, where he oversaw significant investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and public sector reforms.

“At the national level, he served as Minister of Transportation, leading some of the most ambitious transportation and rail modernization initiatives in Nigeria’s history,’’ Abdullahi stated.