United Nigeria Airlines Welcomes Two New Aircraft to Expand Its Operations

– ABUAD students get 50% airfare discount as university-airline partnership yields fresh dividend

– As Ibom Air commences flight service from new international terminal

Chinedu Eze and Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado-Ekiti

United Nigeria Airlines has announced it has received two new aircraft to expand its operations, add more destinations in its domestic and regional services.

The newly delivered equipment is a Boeing 737-800NG aircraft, bearing registration numbers 5N-CFC and 5N-CFB.

A statement from the airline said the aircraft are named in honour of two distinguished figures: His Royal Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe (Obi of Onitsha), a revered traditional ruler and custodian of cultural heritage, and the late Professor Chinua Achebe, Africa’s literary giant whose works reshaped global narratives about Africa.

United Nigeria Airlines said the double dedication to these notable figures positions them as flying symbols of legacy, culture, and national pride.

“This milestone strengthens United Nigeria Airlines growing fleet and reinforces its position within Nigeria and Africa’s evolving aviation landscape. Beyond a routine delivery, the aircraft brings capacity, enhanced comfort, and improved reliability, meeting rising demand for a more seamless and premium travel experience,” the airline said.

In another aviation sector related development, barely four months after signing a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) and United Nigeria Airlines have recorded another major milestone, with the airline granting a 50 per cent airfare discount to students of the institution during the June 2026 holiday period.

The latest gesture is coming on the heels of an existing partnership that has already seen 20 final-year Aeronautical and Aerospace Engineering students of the university undergoing hands-on industrial training at the airline’s ultra-modern maintenance facility in Lagos, with each student receiving a monthly stipend of N100,000.

Meanwhile, the United Nigeria Airline disclosed that its newly acquired aircraft arrived the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 (MMA2), Lagos, on June13, 2026, and will be formally unveiled in a ceremony attended by the Obi of Onitsha, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, and other key stakeholders.

Speaking ahead of the arrival, the Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Adedayo Olawuyi, described the development as “a defining chapter in the airline’s growth journey and a proud statement of Nigerian excellence taking flight.”

“This aircraft is not just about expanding capacity; it is about telling our story, celebrating our icons, and uniting our people with a renewed sense of pride,” he added.

The Boeing 737-800, globally recognised for efficiency, reliability, and passenger comfort, will strengthen United Nigeria operational capacity and route network, supporting the airline’s commitment to safe, seamless, and world-class service, with plans for more regional and long-haul expansion.

In another major sector related development, the management of Nigeria’s rising carrier, Ibom Air, has announced that it has relocated its domestic operations to the new terminal at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo.

The new terminal, which would host the airline’s international operations, has modern facilities and expanded departures and arrival areas.

“Ibom Air is pleased to announce the commencement of its domestic flight operations from the newly commissioned International Terminal of the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, effective today, June 14, 2026.

“The transition marks a significant milestone in the airline’s growth journey and underscores its commitment to delivering an enhanced travel experience through improved operational efficiency and world-class passenger service.

“The state-of-the-art facility offers expanded passenger handling capacity, improved check-in and boarding processes, enhanced security features, and greater comfort for travelers,” the airline said in a statement.

Commenting on the development, the Chief Executive Officer of Ibom Air, George Uriesi, said: “Today marks another defining moment in the evolution of Ibom Air and the aviation sector in Akwa Ibom State. The commencement of our domestic operations from the new International Terminal reflects our unwavering commitment to providing our passengers with a seamless, safe, and world-class travel experience.

“This facility not only elevates the standard of air travel for our customers but also positions Akwa Ibom as a strategic aviation hub for business, tourism, and regional connectivity.”

The airline explained that the relocation of domestic operations to the new terminal aligns with Ibom Air’s vision of continually enhancing customer experience while supporting the broader economic development objectives of Akwa Ibom State.

“Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport ahead of their scheduled departure times and familiarize themselves with the new terminal facilities to ensure a smooth and efficient travel experience.

“Ibom Air extends its appreciation to His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno, the government and people of Akwa Ibom State, the Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Aviation and Airport Development, the NCAA (Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority), our service partners, and our loyal customers whose support has been instrumental in achieving this milestone,” Ibom Air added.

Meanwhile, the special airfare package for ABUAD students, described as a “Holiday Home-Coming Fare,” was conveyed in a letter dated June 11, 2026, by the United Nigeria Airline’s Head of Business Development and Strategy, Mrs. Ifeoma Ekwerike, to the Vice Chancellor of ABUAD, Prof. Elisabeta Smaranda Olarinde.

Under the arrangement, verified ABUAD students travelling from Ekiti Airport to Abuja or Lagos during the holiday period will pay a discounted one-way fare of N200,000, while students travelling to destinations such as Port Harcourt, Enugu and other cities through connecting flights via Abuja or Lagos will pay N280,000.

The airline said the initiative was designed to ease the financial burden on students and their parents while providing a more convenient and safer travel option during the holiday season.

The airfare discount is the latest benefit from the MoU signed on February 6, 2026, between ABUAD and United Nigeria Airlines to provide industry-based training opportunities for students of the university’s Aeronautical and Aerospace Engineering programme.

The agreement, expected to run for an initial period of 10 years subject to renewal, enables 20 final-year students annually to participate in intensive practical training under the Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) at no cost to either the university or the students.

Speaking on the partnership, Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Obiora Okonkwo, said the collaboration formed part of the airline’s commitment to practical education, human capital development and skills transfer.

According to him, the initiative aligns with the airline’s corporate social responsibility objectives and its desire to contribute meaningfully to the development of Nigeria’s aviation sector.

Okonkwo noted that ABUAD had consistently distinguished itself as a centre of excellence and had surpassed expectations within its relatively short period of existence.

To demonstrate its commitment to the programme, the airline commenced industrial training for the first batch of 20 ABUAD students in March and approved a monthly stipend of N100,000 for each participant throughout the training period.

Reacting to the latest development, ABUAD Founder and Chancellor, Afe Babalola, commended Okonkwo and United Nigeria Airlines for what he described as an uncommon spirit of generosity and support for education.

Babalola said Nigeria’s development depends largely on the willingness of successful individuals and corporate organisations to invest in others and support initiatives that promote education and human development.

“This remains one of the highest levels of support ABUAD has received. I urge other well-meaning Nigerians to emulate this spirit of giving and contribute to the growth and development of the country,” he said.

The legal icon further stressed the need for Nigerians to cultivate the habit of supporting one another, noting that even seemingly small acts of kindness could make significant differences in people’s lives.

Also speaking, Vice Chancellor of the university, Elisabeta Smaranda Olarinde, described the airfare discount as a thoughtful intervention that would bring relief to students and their parents at a time when air travel costs have continued to rise.

She said the gesture goes beyond reduced transportation costs, offering peace of mind, convenience and enhanced safety for students returning home after months of academic activities.

“This development demonstrates that strategic partnerships can deliver tangible benefits when driven by sincerity, shared vision and a genuine desire to make a difference,” Olarinde said.

She added that the entire ABUAD community remained grateful to United Nigeria Airlines for supporting the institution’s vision of providing quality, functional and impactful education while also prioritising the welfare of its students.

This version places the 50% airfare discount at the centre of the story while using the training programme and N100,000 stipends as supporting context, making it more attractive as a news report.