Experts Urge Nigerians to Turn Challenges into Opportunities

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Nigerians have been urged to turn societal and economic challenges into opportunities for innovation, growth and impact.

The charge was made in Port Harcourt at the Strategic Elevation Conference 2026, with theme “Positioning for Relevance, Influence and Impact,” and organised by an international business development consultant, Dr. Brian Reuben, in partnership with My-Ace China, Chief Executive Officer of Housing and Construction Mayor Limited.

In their various presentation, the leadership and business experts emphasised personal responsibility and strategic positioning as essential drivers of success.

In his opening address titled “Strategic Elevation: The Hidden Architecture of Market Leadership,” Dr. Reuben stated that success depends more on perspective and positioning than on the quality of a product or idea alone.

He further noted that many individuals and businesses fail to achieve their goals because they do not interpret markets, opportunities and human interactions from the appropriate strategic standpoint.

Reuben said, “Your results in life depend on your perspective, your perspective depends on your strategic positioning, many at times it is not because a product is not good, but because the vantage point from where you are looking needs to be changed, you need to reposition yourself, you need to look at markets and people differently.

“Strategic elevation is about rising above the noise of competition to conceive and perceive markets and people differently. And as, whether you are a professional or you are an entrepreneur or whoever it is that you are, there comes that point in life when if you don’t elevate, you cannot go further.”

Reuben emphasised that leadership begins with taking responsibility, stressing that while leadership challenges exist globally, communities can overcome them when citizens choose to become solution providers.

He urged Rivers residents and Nigerians at large to identify societal problems and transform them into opportunities for value creation rather than merely complaining about them.

“Port Harcourt has the capacity to become a global city if people learn to take responsibility. The things we complain about can become opportunities to make a difference if we learn to see them differently,” he stated.

In his keynote address titled “Narrative Authority: Controlling the Story that Shapes Influence,” leadership coach and President of the Gemstone Nation Builders Foundation, Fela Durotoye, challenged participants to become nation-builders by identifying and solving problems within their communities.

Durotoye emphasised that Nigeria’s transformation depends on citizens who are willing to deploy their gifts, talents and passion toward solving societal challenges.

He said, “Our message is simple: find a problem that you are gifted to solve and commit yourself to solving it. The Nigeria of our dreams is waiting inside the problem that you have not yet solved.

“There is a better version of Nigeria, and a better version of you that the world is yet to see. The moment you align everything you do with your purpose, success naturally follows. Your success is intertwined with Nigeria’s success, so Nigeria succeeds when you identify problems and commit to solving them.”

Durotoye encouraged young Nigerians to embrace leadership development and purpose-driven living, stressing that personal success is closely linked to national development.

“There is a better version of Nigeria and a better version of you waiting to emerge. Your success is tied to Nigeria’s success.

“Dr. Brian has found a way to commit to developing leaders and developing people, and through his book, “The Strategic Elevation”, he has been able to articulate how we can elevate the mind to be able to see things differently.”

Also speaking at the event, the CEO of Housing and Construction Mayor Limited, My-Ace China, described Dr. Reuben as a globally respected strategist whose contributions to business development have impacted audiences across different countries.

China, a real estate success strategist, also known as Mayor of Housing, explained that his organisation partnered to host the conference as part of efforts to promote Rivers State and Port Harcourt as destinations for business, leadership development and high-value events.

According to him, sponsorship from Housing and Construction Mayor Limited enabled many entrepreneurs and business owners to attend the conference free of charge.

China urged participants to embrace responsibility, noting that prosperity lies not only in natural resources but in the ability of individuals to unlock their potential.

China said, “The prosperity of Rivers State is not in oil. The prosperity of Rivers State is in the person you see in the mirror. When people take full responsibility and commit themselves to value creation, society benefits.

“Not only will Rivers State work for Rivers people, but Rivers State will work for that person you see in the mirror. So, we are not going to rest in our oars and wait for a messiah to come and show Rivers State to the world.

“We are taking full responsibility to show Rivers State to the world. If you don’t take that responsibility with us, you will be left behind,” he added.

The event ended with the official unveiling of Dr. Reuben’s book, “Strategic Elevation: The Hidden Architecture of Market Leadership”, the celebration of his birthday, and a strategic dialogue between My-Ace China and Godswill Erondo on market dominance, positioning and perception.