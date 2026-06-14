Tinubu Rejects Terrorists’ Demand for Release of Detained Members, Mourns Gen Abubakar

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Francis Sardauna in Katsina

President Bola Tinubu yesterday called the bluff of the terrorists saying categorically that his government would not bow to pressure being mounted by them for the release of their members in detention.

Reacting to the news of the death of the former Director of Defence Information, Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Major General Rabe Abubakar (rtd.), in the custody of terrorists in Katsina, the president, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, pointedly told the terrorists that government would never bow to their demand to release their members held by security agencies.



According to Tinubu: “While the terrorists have done their worst, the President wants them to know that the government will never bow to their demand to release their members held by our security agencies.

“As I said on June 12: ‘Bandits, kidnappers, and sponsors of terror should now surrender or face the full force of the Nigerian State. These windows of surrender will not remain open forever. And no mercy will be shown to those who trade in the blood of Nigerians.’

“As Nigerians, we must stand united and be assured that the enemies of our nation shall soon be history. We will triumph over terror and continue to build a more prosperous nation.



“General Abubakar’s death should further serve as a defining moment in our battle against terrorists and insurgents, never to negotiate with them on any terms, but to continue to treat them as the greatest enemies of our dear nation, who should never be spared.”

He expressed shock over the death of retired Major General Abubakar while in the custody of terrorists in Katsina State.

The President commiserated with his family, and extended his condolences to the Katsina State government and the armed forces.

The retired general, who was abducted alongside his wife around the Matazu area of Katsina while traveling to a wedding, died in the custody of bandits exactly two weeks after his abduction.



The Katsina State Government, which confirmed the death, described the incident as a tragic loss to the state and the nation.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Muazu, and made available to journalists.

The government said the retired military officer died from complications arising from diabetes and hypertension while in captivity.

According to the statement, the state government and security agencies made several efforts to secure his release, but they were unsuccessful.

Reacting in a statement signed by the Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, the DHQ said it regrets the passing of Major General Rabe Abubakar (retired), who tragically lost his life in captivity following his abduction.

“Maj. Gen. Abubakar served the nation with distinction and held many appointments, including spokesperson of various military formations as well as spokesman for the AFN as Director Defence Information.

“He made immense contributions to counter-insurgency operations, professional development of the AFN, and numerous other commendable and outstanding impacts.

“His commitment to duty and to the unity of Nigeria remains a shining example for all personnel of the AFN.

“The Defence Headquarters withheld public comment on his abduction in deference to ongoing rescue efforts by the AFN and sister security agencies. Every operational resource was deployed in the hope of securing his safe return.

“This sad loss further strengthens the resolve of the AFN. We will remain resolute in discharging our constitutional mandate to defend Nigeria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and to protect all citizens.

“In response to a series of unfortunate abductions across Nigeria, including that of Maj Gen Abubakar, ongoing operations have since been further intensified to bring perpetrators to justice and to dismantle all terrorist networks threatening our nation.

“We assure Nigerians that the Armed Forces will not relent until peace and security are restored and those responsible for terrorists’ activities across the nation are held to account.”

Announcing the death, the state government said that the state government and security agencies made several efforts to secure his release, but the attempts were unsuccessful.

According to the statement, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda described the incident as a “dark moment,” adding that it underscored the urgent need for a stronger and more coordinated response to insecurity.

He extended condolences to the family of the late General and assured that the government remains committed to working with security agencies to combat banditry in the state.

Meanwhile, the wife of the late Major General has been released by her captors.

THISDAY gathered from a reliable source that Mrs Abubakar has been released alive to the Katsina State Government while her husband’s body has been transported to Kaduna for burial.

“Just got information that the bandits have handed over the corpse of Major General Rabe Abubakar to Katsina State government alongside his wife (who’s alive) and the corpse is on the way to Kaduna for burial later today,” the source said.

Announcing the retired officer’s death, the Katsina State Government said he died from complications arising from diabetes and hypertension while being held by his abductors.

Also reacting to Abubakar’s death, the National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, described his death as a national tragedy and a painful reminder of the worsening security situation in the country.