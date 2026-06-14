IG’s Unenforceable Order on Vehicles Without Number Plates

Just like his predecessors, the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Tunji Disu, has given another unenforceable order to the commissioners of police (CPs) and tactical commanders to immediately intensify enforcement operations against vehicles without number plates.

Before this latest directive by Disu, the police authorities were yet to implement the complete withdrawal of police escorts from VIPs as directed by successive IGs, while criminal elements were still cruising around on SUVs and other vehicles with tinted glasses, contrary to the directives given by successive IGs.

Disu, who gave the latest directive during a strategic conference meeting with senior police officers, said there was a “growing and disturbing trend” of some persons driving vehicles without or concealed number plates on roads across Nigeria.

The IG added that the trend of driving vehicles without number plates was “unlawful, irresponsible, and unacceptable”. He noted that the police would no longer tolerate the impunity, adding that the situation had “serious implications for public safety and national security”.

“Across our country, we have an increasing number of vehicles being driven without registration numbers as well as vehicles whose number plates are deliberately concealed, defaced, covered, or altered in an attempt to evade identification.

“Every vehicle operating on the roads must be properly registered and must display its approved registration number in accordance with the law. Any vehicle found without number or tempered registration number will be stopped and subjected to appropriate legal process,” he said.

Successive IGs had issued the same directive on vehicles without number plates but enforcement has always been an issue.

All over the country, there are thousands of cars on the roads without plate numbers. Some vehicles carry car-dealers’ temporary plate numbers. This can be used for crime and immediately changed thereafter.

However, policemen at checkpoints do not arrest them due to the air of affluence around them.

By now, the police authorities are supposed to be tired of issuing this particular directive because it has become unenforceable over the years.

Nigerians looking forward to seeing that the IG and commissioners of police stop their convoys on the road to apprehend and impound vehicles with no authentic plate numbers. Then they will be sure that it is not business as usual.