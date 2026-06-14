Flutterwave, NYSC, Nestlé, Reps’ Deputy Speaker’s Office Partner ASIF for 2026 Youth Entrepreneurship Summit in Abuja

A Non-governmental Organization (NGO), Activate Success International Foundation (ASIF), has said it will partner a growing network of institutions in the hosting of the 2026 edition of its National Youth Entrepreneurship and Empowerment Programme, YEEP’26, on Thursday, June 18, 2026 in Abuja

Themed “Entrepreneurship, Innovation, Courage and Impact,” the summit is convened by ASIF founder, Mrs Love Idoko-Uloko.

Over the past decade, YEEP has functioned as a platform for skills training, mentorship, and capital support for young Nigerians building businesses.

Through its partnership with the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, and a growing network of institutions, the programme has reached hundreds of thousands of corps members across the country.

In 2025, ASIF which is one of Nigeria’s most impactful youth empowerment organisations, dedicated to transforming the potential of young Nigerians into enterprise, leadership, and lasting economic contribution said it deployed over ₦50 million in grants and equipment to entrepreneurs across key sectors.

This year’s partners include Flutterwave as lead sponsor, Nestlé Nigeria as a corporate partner, and the Deputy Speaker’s Office of the House of Representatives.

Flutterwave will present its payments infrastructure and SendApp as part of the summit’s focus on digital enterprise.

Similarly, NYSC Director-General Brigadier-General Olakunle Nafiu is listed among expected attendees.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu will attend as Distinguished Guest of Honour.

Ministers of Women Affairs, Youth Development, and Humanitarian Affairs are also expected, indicating federal government participation in the youth enterprise agenda.

The programme will feature panel and fireside sessions with Flutterwave co-founder and CEO Olugbenga “GB” Agboola and musician/producer Cobhams Asuquo, who will speak on building creative enterprises.

Fashion entrepreneur, Prudent Gabriel, CEO of Prudential Atelier, is also scheduled to share her business journey.

Other business leaders listed to attend include Dr. Amos Gbadawole, CEO of Crown Luxury Properties; Architect Apeh Harrison Iwodi, CEO of Minds and Lines; and Seyi Adekunle, CEO of Vodi Tailors.

The event will include performances by Timi Dakolo and Zadok, with an appearance by TV host and former Big Brother Africa winner Uti Nwachukwu.