A Star Is Born at ‘Kiekie Unscripted Experience’ Season Finale

Iyke Bede

The season finale of the maiden edition of ‘Kiekie Unscripted Experience’ (KUE), a variety show aimed at showcasing talent across diverse creative fields, ended on a high note as Benjamin Omosivie, better known as Benriffs, one of 17 musical artistes to compete that evening, emerged the winner and took home a brand-new Mikano 2025 SUV: Changan CS15.

The journey to the finale began in 2024 with auditions that attracted thousands of Nigerian creatives, ranging from singers and actors to spoken-word poets and amateur cooks. The show officially premiered in 2025 with a lavish, celebrity-themed costume premiere.

For its finale, held at the Mikano Cube 65, Victoria Island, the competition was split into two segments: Big Stage Competition, where spoken word poets and actors slugged it out for a chance to win the sum of ₦2.5 million, and the Performance Challenge Segment, where the 17 singers battled for a chance to win the SUV.

Hosted by Comedian Otolorin Peter, popularly known as Kenny Blaq, and ‘KUE’ creator, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, famed as Kiekie, the finale format placed the fate of the contestants in the hands of the guests selected from a crop of industry experts and influencers, to vote for the best talents.

During the Big Stage Competition, spoken word poets Ayomi Wright and Baba Soja left an impression on the audience that resulted in a tie, albeit both contestants initially experiencing some stage technical difficulties. In the rematch, Wright emerged as the winner by a mere four points, marking the closest call in the competition.

The Performance Challenge Segment presented a potpourri of artistes who explored a spectrum of musical genres, including afrobeats, rap, RnB, hip hop and gospel. Each left a distinct imprint on the audience through their musical delivery. From Eniola’s gutsy rendition of ‘Proud Mary’, which evoked memories of the late Tina Turner, to Grace’s gospel performance that transformed the atmosphere into one of worship, each came armed with a performance that reflected their individuality and artistic influences.

The top two performers, Benriffs and King Steve, earned their place in the final two without question. Both delivered strong vocal performances, nuanced by technical proficiency, stage confidence and an ability to connect with the audience, setting them apart from the rest of the field. As the first runner-up, King Steve was awarded ₦2.5 million.

In an earlier-concluded segment of the show showcasing culinary talent, the top four contestants — Chef Bumz, Chef Moyo, Chef Glow and Chef Damian — were rewarded with ₦500,000 each.

The finale carried the aura of a family gathering, with Kiekie’s parents and daughter present to support her on the night, alongside some of the most recognisable faces in Nigeria’s entertainment industry. Among those in attendance were IK Osakioduwa, Bovi Ugboma, Stan Nze, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Hilda Baci, Eniola Badmus and Osas Ighodaro.