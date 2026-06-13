Tinubu Moves To Resolve Warri Delineation Dispute, Meets Ijaw, Urhobo, Itsekiri Leaders

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has met with leaders of the Ijaw, Urhobo, and Itsekiri ethnic nationalities in a bid to resolve the lingering dispute over the ward and polling unit delineation exercise in the Warri Federal Constituency.

The meeting, which was attended by key stakeholders from the three ethnic groups and Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori on Thursday, focused on finding a peaceful and lasting resolution to issues arising from the delineation exercise.

Following the meeting, Governor Oborevwori expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for what he described as a decisive intervention in the matter.

“I wish to express my profound gratitude to Mr. President for his decisive intervention in resolving the Warri Federal Constituency ward delineation matter,” the governor said.

Oborevwori also commended leaders and stakeholders who embraced the terms of settlement reached at the meeting.

“I equally commend all leaders and stakeholders who embraced the terms of settlement, demonstrating their commitment to peace, justice and unity. May God bless and reward your efforts,” he stated.

The governor called on all parties to work together in the interest of peace, stability, and development in Delta State.

“This is a time for all of us to come together as one people, strengthen our bonds of brotherhood, and work collectively for the peace, stability and progress of our state. United, we can achieve greater development and ensure harmonious coexistence for present and future generations,” he said.

He also thanked God for His guidance throughout the process, expressing optimism that the outcome of the meeting would further strengthen unity among the people of the state.

The Warri Federal Constituency delineation exercise has generated intense debate and reactions among stakeholders in recent months, with various groups calling for dialogue and adherence to the Supreme Court judgement.