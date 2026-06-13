Ruger Returns to Music After Legal Battle with Ex-partner

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Afrobeats singer Ruger is set to return to the music scene after a legal dispute with his ex-girlfriend kept him away from releasing new projects for some time. The development was confirmed by his record label, Blown Boy Entertainment. His former partner had filed a lawsuit against the singer for alleged ‘emotional distress’ and ‘damages”.

According to Blown Boy Entertainment, the case affected the singer’s activities and contributed to his absence from the music scene. Addressing his fans, known as the ‘RU Nation’, the management, however, said that chapter of the singer’s life was now over. It further stated that the former Jonzing World artist is focusing on his music, assuring fans that he is ready to return to the scene with new projects.

“We know it’s been a while since Ruger dropped new music. For some time, Ruger was caught up in a series of personal challenges after someone he dated decided to sue him for alleged ‘emotional ‘distress’ and ‘damages”. The label noted that the legal matter has now been resolved, allowing the singer to focus fully on his career and upcoming projects.

“That chapter is now behind him. A new chapter begins. A new energy emerges,” it stressed. “Ruger is back to doing what he loves most – making music. And best believe, he has been cooking”, the label disclosed, while revealing that Ruger has been working on new material and is scheduled for a series of international performances this summer in Belgium, Málaga, Bali, the United States.

“We would like to sincerely thank everyone who remained patient and continued to support Ruger throughout the silence. Your loyalty and belief have meant everything.” The announcement has sparked discussion among fans online, many expressing excitement about Ruger’s return and anticipation for new music following months of uncertainty surrounding his career

Ruger, born Michael Olayinka is a Nigerian singer-songwriter and performing artist. He rose to fame with the release of his song “Bounce”, which led him to sign a recording deal with Jonzing World and Sony Music Entertainment UK, in a joint venture with Columbia Records, in 2021. That same year, he released his debut extended play, Pandemic. In January 2024, he left Jonzing World to start his own imprint, called ‘Blown Boy Entertainment’.