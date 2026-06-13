Caleb Izedonmi: Financial Services’ Future Will Be Defined By Innovation, Governance, Customer Trust

As Nigeria’s fintech sector expands, managing fraud, compliance, and operational risk has become critical. Industry leaders agree that sustainable growth will depend on balancing innovation with trust, governance, and resilience. Managing Director, Cized Konsult, Caleb Izedonmi, in this interview with Adedayo Adejobi, explored the emerging risks shaping Nigeria’s digital payments ecosystem. Excerpts:

With Nigeria’s digital payments ecosystem growing rapidly, what emerging risks should fintechs and financial institutions focus on?

As digital payments grow, so do the risks. Beyond traditional fraud and cybersecurity threats, fintechs and financial institutions (FIs) must pay closer attention to identity fraud, account takeovers, mule accounts, third-party risks, and the increasing sophistication of financial crime. The real challenge is that innovation is accelerating faster than traditional control frameworks. FIs and fintechs that succeed will be those that build risk management capabilities at the same pace as product innovation.

How has the risk landscape evolved from traditional banking to today’s digital-first ecosystem?

Risk has become faster, borderless, and technology-driven. Traditional banking relied heavily on physical verification and manual oversight. Today, customers can be onboarded remotely, and transact instantly across multiple channels. As a result, risk management must therefore be proactive, data-driven, and embedded into the customer journey and life cycle.

How can fintech startups balance rapid growth with regulatory compliance?

Compliance is not anti-business growth and should not be viewed as a barrier to innovation. Sustainable growth is built on strong governance and effective controls. The most successful Fintechs integrate compliance into their business model from the beginning rather than treating it as an afterthought.

How important is compliance culture in building sustainable institutions?

Culture is the foundation of effective compliance. Policies and systems matter, but people ultimately make decisions. One of the biggest mistakes organisations make is believing compliance belongs only to the compliance team. Compliance is everyone’s responsibility, and leadership must set the tone from the top.

What practical steps can payment companies take to strengthen fraud risk management?

Payment companies should adopt a layered defense strategy that combines strong customer due diligence during onboarding, transaction monitoring, behavioral analytics, fraud detection tools, and employee awareness. Fraud prevention is not just a technology issue; it requires the right combination of people, processes, and technology.

How can institutions improve AML, CFT, and KYC compliance without compromising customer experience?

Technology provides a significant opportunity for this convergence. Automated screening, digital identity verification, and risk-based onboarding can strengthen compliance while making the customer journey more seamless. The goal is to apply stronger controls where risk is higher and reduce friction where risk is lower.

What gaps still need to be addressed to strengthen investor confidence in Nigeria’s fintech sector?

Nigeria has made remarkable progress, but continued focus is needed on cybersecurity resilience, governance maturity, consumer protection, and industry-wide collaboration against fraud. Capital always follows trust. Investor confidence grows where there is regulatory clarity, operational resilience, and strong governance.

What global best practices should Nigerian institutions adopt more aggressively?

Three areas stand out: stronger risk governance; greater use of data-driven decision-making; and more disciplined acquiring risk management. Globally, the most successful institutions treat trust as a strategic asset rather than merely a compliance requirement; and treat risk as a strategic function rather than a control function.

What are the most common compliance failures among fintechs?

Common issues include weak customer due diligence, inadequate transaction monitoring, and insufficient governance oversight. Most compliance failures are not caused by a lack of regulation but by weak execution and rapid scaling without adequate controls.

What are the biggest threats in e-commerce acquiring risk management?

The major threats include merchant fraud, transaction laundering, excessive chargebacks, card-not-present fraud, and account takeover attacks. The greatest mistake acquirers make is treating merchant due diligence as a one-time onboarding exercise. Institutions must prioritize robust merchant due diligence, continuous monitoring, and effective chargeback management programs.

Does increased financial inclusion create increased compliance vulnerabilities?

Yes, it can. As access expands, institutions face greater exposure to identity fraud, mule accounts, and other forms of financial crime. The solution is not to limit access but to implement proportionate, risk-based controls that support both inclusion and financial integrity.

What skills should the next generation of compliance professionals develop?

Future compliance professionals must understand both regulation and technology. In addition to compliance expertise, skills in data analytics, digital payments, cybersecurity, AI governance, and stakeholder management will become increasingly valuable.

How will AI transform compliance and payment risk management?

AI will significantly improve customer due diligence, fraud detection, transaction monitoring, investigations, and regulatory reporting. However, human judgment will remain essential. The future is not about replacing people but enhancing decision-making through intelligent technology.

Can strong controls and excellent customer experience coexist?

Absolutely. Customers expect security, convenience, and speed at the same time. The most effective controls are often those that operate seamlessly in the background, protecting customers without creating unnecessary friction.

What is your outlook for the future of digital payments and compliance in Africa?

Africa’s digital payments ecosystem will continue to expand, driven by innovation, financial inclusion, regulatory passporting and technology adoption.

At the same time, regulatory expectations around cybersecurity, consumer protection, operational resilience, and financial crime compliance will continue to increase. The future of African fintech will not be determined by who innovates the fastest, but by who earns and sustains trust at scale.

The future of financial services in Africa will not be defined by innovation alone. It will be defined by how effectively institutions combine innovation, governance, compliance, and customer trust. Those that get this balance right will shape the next chapter of the continent’s financial transformation.