Tinubu Vows to Defeat Terror, Hopeful for Safe Return of Abducted School Children

In his Democracy Day address on Friday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu expressed concern over the abduction of children in Oyo and Borno states, saying, “Though this year’s mood is dampened by the abduction of our children in Oyo and Borno, we remain hopeful for their safe return.”

He stressed that “democracy without security is not solid enough,” noting that his administration had declared a security emergency and approved the recruitment of more than 50,000 new police officers and thousands of military recruits.

Highlighting recent security gains, the President said, “Terror-related deaths are down by 81% since 2015,” while “over 13,000 terrorists have been neutralised in the past year.”

He added that more than 124,000 fighters and dependents had laid down their arms since 2023 through Operation Safe Corridor.

Addressing criminals directly, Tinubu warned: “To bandits, kidnappers, and sponsors of terror: Surrender or face the full force of the Nigerian State.”

He added that “no mercy will be shown to those who trade in the blood of Nigerians.”

Calling for national unity, the President said, “Crime has no ethnicity. We must stand united and be assured that the enemies of our nation shall soon be history.”

He expressed confidence that “we will triumph over terror and continue to build a more prosperous nation.”