Tinubu Urges Nigerians to Defend Democracy, Calls for Peaceful Ekiti, Osun Polls

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on Nigerians to continue defending and strengthening democracy, saying the country has enjoyed “27 unbroken years” of democratic governance since May 29, 1999.

In his Democracy Day address on Friday, the President said Nigerians have “chosen their leaders through the ballot, witnessed peaceful transitions of power and resolved disagreements in courtrooms and legislative chambers – not through violence.”

He noted that Nigeria has experienced “the longest stretch of civilian rule in our history,” adding that “our democracy is not perfect, but it is ours and we must continue to defend and strengthen it.”

Ahead of upcoming elections in Ekiti and Osun states, Tinubu urged INEC, security agencies and political parties to ensure the polls are “peaceful and credible,” warning that “democracy fails when citizens doubt the process.”

The President also appealed to the National Assembly, Judiciary, the Press and Civil Society, describing them as “the guardrails of our republic,” and said: “Criticise me, disagree with me, but never stop believing in Nigeria.”