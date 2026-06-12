NSSF, NOC Host Capacity Training for 150 Lagos PH Education Teachers

More than 150 physical and health education teachers, along with games masters from public primary schools across Lagos State, are participating in a two-day capacity-building programme organized by the Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF) and the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), with support from Olympic Solidarity in collaboration with the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB).

The training, which commenced on Wednesday, June 10, is being held at the LASUBEB Multipurpose Hall in Maryland.

It is designed to introduce participants to the Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), with sessions facilitated by IOC-certified trainers led by Professor Clement Fasan.

For NSSF President, Olabisi Joseph, Lagos represents the fifth stop after successful sessions in Plateau, Ogun, Bayelsa, and Kano. She urged participants to seize the opportunity to “learn and unlearn” so they can cascade the values of excellence, respect, and friendship to their pupils.

Representing NOC President Engr. Habu Gumel, OVEP Coordinator Kemi Obidahunsi stressed the importance of instilling integrity and respect at the grassroots level. “OVEP is based on the Olympic philosophy that learning takes place through the balanced development of body and mind,” she explained. “It adopts the Olympic values of excellence, respect, and friendship, encouraging individuals to strive for these in all areas of life.”

Professor Fasan added that the programme is not only about values but also about talent discovery. “We want teachers to be equipped to identify and nurture sporting talents in schools while instilling the principles of OVEP,” he said.

The event was formally declared open by LASUBEB Executive Chairman, Dr. Hakeem Babatunde Shittu, who expressed gratitude to NSSF and NOC for choosing Lagos as a host. He described the initiative as a perfect alignment with the state’s vision of raising learners who are academically competent, morally upright, and socially responsible.

“OVEP is particularly significant because it combines sports with timeless values of excellence, friendship, and respect,” Dr. Shittu noted. “Through this partnership, we are strengthening teacher competencies, creating pathways for talent discovery, and laying the foundation for future sporting excellence.”

He encouraged participants to maximize the training, pledging LASUBEB’s continued support for teacher development and holistic child growth.

As the sessions continue, the atmosphere is charged with anticipation. For many teachers, the training represents more than professional development — it is a chance to inspire a new generation of pupils who embody the Olympic spirit both in sports and in life.