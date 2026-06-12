  • Friday, 12th June, 2026

NiMet Inaugurates Service Innovation Committee to Drive Research, Digital Transformation

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has inaugurated its Service Innovation Committee at the Agency’s headquarters in Abuja as part of efforts to institutionalize innovation, strengthen research and development, deepen digital transformation, and enhance service delivery.

The initiative, NiMet stated aligns with the federal government’s public service reform agenda and the directive from the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to foster innovation across the public service.

Inaugurating the Committee, the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of NiMet, Professor Charles Anosike, noted that Innovation has remained a defining pillar of the current administration in NiMet.

He explained that innovation, particularly within a scientific institution, involves translating scientific discoveries, research findings, and inventions into practical applications that create value.

He highlighted several transformative initiatives undertaken by the Agency since he assumed office, including the modernization of operations, improvements in weather and climate service delivery, strengthened stakeholder engagement, enhanced staff capacity, expanded partnerships, and the deployment of digital technologies to support operational efficiency and decision-making.

According to him, these efforts have improved organizational performance while creating an enabling environment where innovation can thrive. “The establishment of this Committee therefore formalizes our commitment to innovation and continuous improvement.”

Anosike, in a statement issued in Abuja, noted the committee is expected to serve as a catalyst for scientific breakthroughs by identifying and exploring innovative climate-smart practices, supporting research and development, and providing evidence-based recommendations to advance the Agency’s strategic goals.

He added that the committee would advise management on innovation-related matters and oversee progress in innovation initiatives across the agency.

The inauguration underscores NiMet’s commitment to building a culture of excellence, professionalism, and innovation while positioning the agency to respond effectively to emerging technological, environmental, and stakeholder demands in a rapidly changing world.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.