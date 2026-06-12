NiMet Inaugurates Service Innovation Committee to Drive Research, Digital Transformation

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has inaugurated its Service Innovation Committee at the Agency’s headquarters in Abuja as part of efforts to institutionalize innovation, strengthen research and development, deepen digital transformation, and enhance service delivery.

The initiative, NiMet stated aligns with the federal government’s public service reform agenda and the directive from the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to foster innovation across the public service.

Inaugurating the Committee, the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of NiMet, Professor Charles Anosike, noted that Innovation has remained a defining pillar of the current administration in NiMet.

He explained that innovation, particularly within a scientific institution, involves translating scientific discoveries, research findings, and inventions into practical applications that create value.

He highlighted several transformative initiatives undertaken by the Agency since he assumed office, including the modernization of operations, improvements in weather and climate service delivery, strengthened stakeholder engagement, enhanced staff capacity, expanded partnerships, and the deployment of digital technologies to support operational efficiency and decision-making.

According to him, these efforts have improved organizational performance while creating an enabling environment where innovation can thrive. “The establishment of this Committee therefore formalizes our commitment to innovation and continuous improvement.”

Anosike, in a statement issued in Abuja, noted the committee is expected to serve as a catalyst for scientific breakthroughs by identifying and exploring innovative climate-smart practices, supporting research and development, and providing evidence-based recommendations to advance the Agency’s strategic goals.

He added that the committee would advise management on innovation-related matters and oversee progress in innovation initiatives across the agency.

The inauguration underscores NiMet’s commitment to building a culture of excellence, professionalism, and innovation while positioning the agency to respond effectively to emerging technological, environmental, and stakeholder demands in a rapidly changing world.