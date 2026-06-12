FRANKLIN NECHI: Empowering Lives Across Africa

From healthcare and women’s empowerment to culture, enterprise and global mobility, Optiva Capital Partners is redefining corporate impact in Africa, writes Chiemelie Ezeobi

In the evolving story of African enterprise, a new class of institutions is emerging, companies that measure success not only by financial performance, but by the depth of their impact on society. At the forefront of this shift is Optiva Capital Partners, widely known for its leadership in investment immigration, yet increasingly recognized for a broader mission: empowering lives across sectors and generations.

While the firm has built a strong reputation as a gateway to second citizenship and global mobility, its footprint extends far beyond passports. From healthcare and women’s advancement to culture and entrepreneurship, Optiva Capital Partners is building a legacy anchored in purpose, access and transformation.

Healthcare as a Foundation for Life and Dignity

One of the most impactful pillars of Optiva Capital Partners’ social responsibility is its investment in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in Lagos State. The firm acquired and upgraded a hospital located in Victoria Island, Lagos, transforming it into a more efficient and accessible facility capable of delivering quality healthcare services in one of Nigeria’s busiest commercial districts. This intervention has improved access to modern healthcare for residents and professionals within the area.

In addition, as part of its commitment to maternal and child health, Optiva rebuilt and equipped a maternity facility serving an underserved community. The upgrade improved infrastructure, medical equipment, and care standards, resulting in safer deliveries and better health outcomes for mothers and newborns

These initiatives reflect a clear philosophy: true wealth must include well-being. By investing in healthcare, Optiva is investing in life itself—supporting families at their most vulnerable and most hopeful moments.

Empowering Women: A Core Pillar of Optiva’s Impact

Beyond infrastructure and investments, Optiva Capital Partners has made women’s empowerment a central part of its corporate identity. Today, over 70% of the company’s workforce are women, many of whom have risen through the ranks into leadership and executive positions. This is not accidental, it is the result of a deliberate commitment to merit, inclusion and opportunity.

At the helm of this leadership structure is Dr. Amaka Okeke, Executive Director of Business Development, whose journey within the organisation exemplifies what is possible when talent is nurtured and leadership is earned. Her rise to executive management reflects Optiva’s belief that women are not just contributors, but drivers of growth, strategy and innovation.

Celebrating Women, Building Leaders

Optiva’s commitment extends beyond internal representation. The company actively creates platforms to celebrate, recognise and empower women across society.

Each year, Optiva hosts high-impact International Women’s Day (IWD) events, bringing together female leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals to share insights, build networks and inspire change.

In March this year Optiva Capital Partners hosted Apostle Folorunso Alakija in a landmark International Women’s Day Leadership event which brought together influential female leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals shaping the future of business and enterprise across the continent.

Apostle Folorunso Alakija, one of Africa’s most respected business icons and widely recognised as the richest Black woman on the continent shared insights on navigating challenges, building enduring businesses and empowering women to lead with conviction in an increasingly complex global economy.

The firm also supports initiatives such as the “We Can” Women Empowerment programmes, which focus on mentorship, leadership development and economic inclusion for women.

Through these platforms, Optiva is not just celebrating women, it is building ecosystems where women can thrive, lead and create generational impact.

Strengthening Communities Through Care

Optiva’s healthcare and empowerment initiatives are part of a broader vision of community resilience. By improving access to healthcare and empowering women economically and professionally, the firm contributes to stronger family structures, healthier communities, and greater economic participation. These ripple effects extend far beyond individual beneficiaries, shaping more inclusive and sustainable societies.

Championing Arts, Culture and Creative Expression

Understanding that culture is a vital part of economic and social life, Optiva Capital Partners has also invested in Nigeria’s vibrant creative and entertainment sectors. Its sponsorship of the Eko Hotels Christmas Fair has provided a valuable platform for small businesses, artisans and creatives to showcase their work, connect with customers and generate income. Such events not only support entrepreneurship but also preserve cultural expression and community engagement.

Supporting the Creative Economy

Optiva’s involvement extends further into comedy, entertainment and global creative industries. By supporting comedy platforms and engaging with international productions, including collaborations linked to Nollywood, the firm contributes to job creation within the creative sector, increased visibility for African talent, and expansion of Africa’s cultural influence globally. This reflects a broader understanding that empowerment must also include creative voices and cultural industries.

Second Citizenship as a Tool for Empowerment

At its core, Optiva Capital Partners remains a leader in investment immigration and second citizenship advisory, a service that has become increasingly relevant in today’s interconnected world. For African families and entrepreneurs, second citizenship is not merely about travel convenience. It is about access to global opportunities, business expansion across borders, educational and healthcare advantages, and financial and geographic diversification. By helping clients secure legal pathways to global mobility, Optiva enables them to build resilience and seize opportunities in multiple jurisdictions.

Empowering Businesses to Think Globally

For entrepreneurs, the ability to operate beyond national borders can redefine growth trajectories. Through its services, Optiva supports business owners in expanding into international markets, accessing global financial systems, and also building cross-border partnerships. These not only benefit individual enterprises but also strengthen Africa’s position in the global economy.

Building Generational Security for Families

For families, the benefits of Optiva’s work extend across generations. Second citizenship and residency solutions provide access to world-class education, improved healthcare options, and long-term security and flexibility. These advantages ensure that families are not only protected today but also positioned for the future.

A Holistic Vision of Wealth

What sets Optiva Capital Partners apart is its holistic understanding of wealth. It recognises that wealth is not just financial but it is also health, opportunity, access, influence, and security. By addressing all these dimensions, the firm has positioned itself as a comprehensive partner in life planning and wealth creation.

Corporate Responsibility as a Strategic Imperative

For Optiva, social responsibility is not an add-on, it is embedded in its business model. From healthcare investments and women’s empowerment to cultural support and global mobility solutions, the firm has created a multi-layered impact framework that aligns business success with societal progress.

Optiva Capital Partners represents a new kind of African enterprise, one that competes globally while investing locally, one that drives profitability while delivering purpose. Its initiatives demonstrate that companies can lead with integrity, empower communities, and create sustainable impact

As Africa continues to evolve within the global economy, the importance of mobility, healthcare, gender inclusion and cultural expression will only grow. Optiva Capital Partners stands at the intersection of these forces, helping individuals, families and communities navigate a rapidly changing world.

From acquisition of a healthcare institution to supporting maternal and child health facilities, from empowering women leaders to enabling global citizens, Optiva Capital Partners is building more than a business – it is building a legacy; a legacy grounded in a simple but powerful truth – When people are empowered, through health, opportunity and access, they transform not only their own lives, but the future of society itself.

QUOTE:

“Optiva Capital Partners represents a new kind of African enterprise, one that competes globally while investing locally, one that drives profitability while delivering purpose.”