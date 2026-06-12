Former LP Rep Candidate Mobilises Over 1,000 VPM Members for Adeleke’s Re-Election

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A former Labour Party House of Representatives candidate for Ife Federal Constituency in the 2023 general election, Mr. Olamide Awosunle, has mobilised over 1,000 members of a socio-political platform known as the Village People Movement to publicly declare support for the re-election of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke.

The political gathering, held at Enuwa Square in Ile-Ife, attracted a large crowd comprising youths, women, students, civil servants, artisans, retirees and other stakeholders drawn from various communities across Ife Federal Constituency.

The event served as a platform for members of the movement to formally endorse Governor Adeleke for a second term in office, citing what they described as his impressive performance in infrastructure development, workers’ welfare, education, healthcare and grassroots governance since assuming office.

Speaking at the event, Awosunle, who doubles as the Coordinator of the Village People Movement, said the movement consists of members from Ife East, Ife Central, Ife North and Ife South local government areas who have unanimously resolved to support Governor Adeleke’s re-election bid.

According to him, the decision was informed by the governor’s commitment to good governance, equitable distribution of developmental projects, prompt payment of workers’ salaries and pensions, and his administration’s efforts at improving the living standards of residents across the state.

“We have carefully assessed the performance of Governor Ademola Adeleke and concluded that he deserves another term to consolidate on the remarkable achievements recorded under his administration. Our members across the four local government areas of Ife Federal Constituency have unanimously agreed to support and work for his re-election,” Awosunle said.

He added that the movement would embark on extensive grassroots mobilisation and voter education campaigns to ensure the governor secures overwhelming support during the next governorship election.

Also speaking, a prominent member of the movement, Dr. Obisakin Busayo, commended Governor Adeleke for what she described as people-oriented leadership and responsive governance.

She noted that the governor has demonstrated sincerity of purpose through various developmental projects spread across the state and urged residents to sustain their support for the administration.

Dr. Busayo further called on youths and community leaders to remain actively involved in the democratic process and support leaders who have demonstrated commitment to public service and the welfare of the people.

In her remarks, the elder sister of Governor Adeleke, Yeyeluwa Modupeola Adeleke, who attended the event as a special guest, expressed appreciation to members of the Village People Movement for their show of solidarity and confidence in the governor’s leadership.

She commended the movement for its grassroots engagement and pledged that Governor Adeleke would continue to prioritise the welfare and development of the people of Osun State.

She assured the gathering that the governor remains committed to delivering more dividends of democracy and would not relent in his efforts to improve infrastructure, empower youths and women and create more opportunities for residents across the state.

The event featured goodwill messages from community leaders, youth representatives, women groups and political stakeholders, all of whom reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Governor Adeleke’s second-term aspiration.

Dignitaries at the event included officials of the Osun State Government, leaders of the Accord Party, community leaders, political associates and other notable personalities from within and outside Ifeland.