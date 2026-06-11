Tompolo Calls for Calm Amid Warri Delineation Protests

Sylvester Idowu in Warri





Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has appealed for peace and restraint following the ongoing protests by women and youths occupying oil and gas facilities in parts of Delta State.

Tompolo, who is the Ibe-Ebidouwei of Ijaw nation, in a statement issued personally last Tuesday night, urged all parties involved in the dispute to embrace dialogue and avoid any form of violence.

The protests, which began on June 8, saw women and youths from several communities occupy oil and gas installations in the Escravos and Warri River areas over issues relating to the ward delineation exercise in Warri Federal Constituency.

Tompolo said many Nigerians had expressed concern about the situation and called for a peaceful resolution, adding that he shared the same position.

According to him, the Ijaw people have always been known for their peaceful nature and should not allow the current situation to degenerate into violence.

He noted that the dispute arose from concerns over the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) handling of the ward delineation process in Warri Federal Constituency.

While acknowledging the right of communities to express their concerns, he warned that the protest should not be hijacked by individuals seeking to create unrest or instability.

Tompolo called on all stakeholders to remain calm regardless of the circumstances and emphasized the need for dialogue to resolve the issues.

He also proposed an urgent meeting of community leaders to discuss the situation and chart a peaceful way forward.

“We must all work together to achieve a peaceful resolution of this impasse,” he stated.

The Niger Delta leader further urged INEC to take the necessary steps to address the concerns surrounding the delineation process and help restore peace in Warri and surrounding communities.

He appealed to residents of Warri Federal Constituency, including the Ijaw, Itsekiri and Urhobo ethnic groups, to remain peaceful and patient while awaiting further action from the electoral commission.

Tompolo expressed confidence that a peaceful solution could be achieved through dialogue, understanding and cooperation among all parties involved.