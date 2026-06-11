  • Thursday, 11th June, 2026

Presidency: Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council Not Known To Us

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Presidency on Thursday washed its hands off the purported activities of a so-called Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council.

Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, in a disclaimer issued on Thursday, stated that at no time did the Presidency set up any organisation by the name Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council.

The Presidency, in a four-paragraph release stated, inter alia: “It has come to the notice of the Federal Government of Nigeria and specifically the Office of the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, that a certain Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi, under the auspices of an alleged organisation styled as the ‘Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council’ is portraying himself to the general public, as having been appointed by my office. 

“The unsuspecting public is hereby advised to note that such an office does not exist under this administration and no appointment has been made in that regard. 

“Foreign and Diplomatic Missions, Financial and Multilateral Institutions, Development Organisations, Security Agencies and so on are hereby advised to note the contents of this notice. 

“Thank you.”

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