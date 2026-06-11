Keyamo Pledges Thorough Probe of Aircraft Which Flew Without Clearance

• All four crew members safe, says NCAA

•Aircraft grounded, flight crew placed under regulatory review

Emmanuel Addeh and Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), yesterday pledged a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding a private aircraft that departed an improvised landing site near Asaba without obtaining regulatory approval or air traffic control clearance.

Keyamo, in a post, stated that he had spoken with relevant security agencies and had been assured that the crew were in their custody and they were assisting them with the investigation.

According to Keyamo, the aircraft eventually landed safely on a concrete road still under construction in the Ogwashi-Uku area near Asaba at about 7:43 a.m. local time. He said all occupants safely exited the aircraft and were transported to Asaba by road, with no injuries recorded.

However, the minister expressed concern that the aircraft subsequently departed the location and returned to Lagos without securing the necessary approvals from aviation authorities.

Describing the development as a serious breach of aviation regulations and security procedures, the minister said the federal government would ensure that all aspects of the incident were thoroughly investigated and appropriate sanctions imposed where necessary.

As part of immediate regulatory actions, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), he said, grounded the aircraft upon its arrival in Lagos pending the outcome of investigations.

The NCAA, Keyamo explained, has also placed the flight under regulatory review and commenced inquiries into both the circumstances that led to the initial occurrence and the subsequent unauthorized departure.

Keyamo disclosed that the aviation regulator was working with relevant stakeholders, including the aircraft operator and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), to establish the full facts surrounding the incident.

“I have received reports of the private aircraft that conducted a missed approach at approximately 07:43 am local time this morning whilst attempting to land at the Asaba airport and ended up landing on a concrete road still under construction in the Ogwashi-Uku area, near Asaba. Happily, eye witnesses at the scene indicate that all occupants safely exited the aircraft and were transported to Asaba by road.

“The aircraft had four (4) crew members on board and there were no injuries to them. I am also informed that the aircraft subsequently departed the location at approximately 11:02 GMT and returned to Lagos without obtaining the requisite regulatory approval. I also understand that Air Traffic Control was notified only after the aircraft had become airborne. In other words, the aircraft had no clearance to take off again,” he stated.

In view of these, Keyamo stated that the authorities were taking the necessary actions, including a detailed review of the operator’s airworthiness, maintenance, operational and flight records as part of their statutory oversight responsibilities.

Meanwhile, the NCAA yesterday confirmed that all four crew members aboard a privately operated aircraft that executed a missed approach while attempting to land in Asaba, Delta State, were safe.

The NCAA in a statement disclosed that it had received preliminary reports concerning the incident involving the aircraft in the vicinity of Asaba, confirming that no injuries to the crew members had been reported.

According to the Authority, the aircraft subsequently landed on a roadway in the Ogwashi-Uku area near Asaba, stressing that reports received from personnel at the scene indicated that all occupants safely exited the aircraft and were transported to Asaba by road.

Regarding the aircraft’s movement, the Authority stated that preliminary information available to it indicated that the aircraft later departed the location at approximately 1102 GMT and returned to Lagos without obtaining the requisite regulatory approval.

“The Authority has also been informed that Air Traffic Control was notified only after the aircraft had become airborne. This action constitutes a violation of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) and is currently under investigation by the Authority,” the NCAA said.

In the statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, the NCAA stated: “Upon its arrival in Lagos, the NCAA immediately grounded the aircraft pending the outcome of its investigation.

“The flight crew has been placed under regulatory review while the NCAA conducts further inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the occurrence and the subsequent unauthorised departure of the aircraft.”

Achimugu further stated that the NCAA had formally notified the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) of the occurrence and was coordinating with relevant aviation stakeholders, including the operator and the NAMA, to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In the interim, he added that the NCAA has suspended the operator’s Permit for Non-Commercial Flights (PNCF).

“The Authority will review all operational, airworthiness, maintenance and flight-related records as part of its statutory responsibilities and will take further enforcement action in accordance with applicable aviation regulations,” he said.

He reiterated that the NCAA remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of aviation safety, security and regulatory compliance within the Nigerian aviation sector.