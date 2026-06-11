Coy Strengthens Homegrown Talent, Graduates Second Cohort

Moniepoint, Africa’s leading digital financial services provider, has officially graduated the second cohort of its flagship DreamDevs Bootcamp, marking a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing effort to build world-class engineering talent from the ground up.

The graduation was celebrated at a Demo Day event held in Lagos, themed: ‘Training Done!Demo Up’, where participants presented capstone projects built to real-world engineering standards.

The graduation comes at a crucial time for Africa’s tech ecosystem.

Commenting, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Moniepoint, Felix Ike, said: “DreamDevs is a structural investment in Nigeria’s digital economy, not a recruitment exercise, not a pipeline built solely to serve Moniepoint’s hiring needs. That said, we are proud that some graduates from our first cohort are already active members of our engineering team, proof that when young African engineers are given the right training and the right environment, they can compete at the highest level.”

The initiative also aligns with Nigeria’s broader national agenda on technology skills development.