WILAN Convenes Women Leaders to Strengthen Cross-Sector Collaboration

More than 100 senior and emerging women leaders from diverse sectors gathered in Abuja recently for the Women in Leadership Cross-Sector Convening. This initiative seeks to promote collaboration and strengthen women’s role in Nigeria’s development.

The event, organised by the Women in Leadership Advancement Network (WILAN Global) in partnership with Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ), Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR), and the Nigeria Governors Forum, was held at Fraser Suites under the theme, ‘Connecting Impact: Cross-Sector Leadership for National Growth.’

The gathering explored how greater collaboration among women leaders could help address national challenges and improve representation in decision-making spaces.

In her welcome address, Founder of WILAN Global, Abosede George-Ogan, said the complexity of Nigeria’s development challenges requires stronger partnerships across sectors.

“Across Nigeria, we are facing increasingly complex challenges that no single sector can solve alone. We have encountered excellent women leaders across sectors who were working in silos, and silos, no matter how strong they are individually, do not build nations,” she said.

George-Ogan added that WILAN’s mission goes beyond increasing the number of women in leadership positions to creating sustainable institutions and pathways for future generations.

The keynote address was delivered by Madam Elsie Awadzi, who spoke on the theme, ‘From Presence to Power: Why Women’s Cross-Sector Leadership Will Shape Africa’s Future.’ Drawing from her experience in governance, finance and public policy, she stressed the importance of collaborative leadership in driving sustainable development across the continent.

“The era of siloed leadership is ending,” Awadzi said. “The leaders who will define the next generation of African development will not be those who know the most about one sector. They will be those who can connect sectors, align incentives, build coalitions, and mobilise diverse actors around shared national priorities. The future belongs to integrators and collaborators.”

The programme featured a public sector roundtable on strengthening subnational governance systems, a panel of senior women leaders discussing institutional and systems change, and another session showcasing emerging women leaders from sectors including health, finance, agriculture, and the environment.

Discussions centred on institutional reform, leadership development, coalition building and strategies for expanding women’s influence in public and private sector decision-making.

According to the organisers, the convening forms part of WILAN Global’s broader efforts to advance women’s leadership through strategic partnerships and collective action, creating opportunities for knowledge sharing, mentorship and collaboration across sectors.

Participants left the event with stronger professional networks and renewed commitment to advancing inclusive leadership and contributing to Nigeria’s growth and development