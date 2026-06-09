Tinubu Strengthens Anti-Graft War, Inaugurates EFCC Zonal Office in Ekiti

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado-Ekiti

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday reinforced the Federal Government’s anti-corruption drive with the inauguration of a new zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Ado-Ekiti, describing the facility as a strategic investment in Nigeria’s fight against economic and financial crimes.

Represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, the president said the ultra-modern office complex would strengthen the operational capacity of the EFCC and further advance the anti-corruption agenda of his administration.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Ekiti Zonal Directorate office located along Old Iyin Road, Ado-Ekiti, Shettima commended EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede and the management of the commission for their commitment to building a stronger institution capable of confronting emerging financial crimes.

He noted that the facility represents more than a physical structure, describing it as a symbol of government’s determination to provide the tools, infrastructure and support required for effective law enforcement.

The vice-president emphasized that the EFCC remains a critical pillar in Nigeria’s economic reform and national security architecture, citing the commission’s recent successes in tackling cybercrime, Ponzi schemes, money laundering and other transnational financial crimes.

According to him, the commission’s efforts contributed significantly to Nigeria’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Grey List, while recovered assets have supported key government interventions such as the Students Loan Scheme and Consumer Credit Programme.

Shettima reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening anti-corruption institutions through improved welfare, enhanced operational independence, modern equipment and continuous capacity development.

“Our administration will continue to invest in strengthening anti-corruption agencies through better working conditions, competitive welfare packages, operational freedom and adequate training opportunities. Your sacrifices in protecting the nation’s interests will never be taken for granted,” he said.

Earlier, EFCC Chairman Olukoyede described the inauguration as a major milestone in the commission’s efforts to decentralize operations and bring anti-corruption enforcement closer to the people.

He explained that the creation of the Ekiti Zonal Directorate would address longstanding operational challenges affecting both Ekiti and Ondo States, while improving the speed and efficiency of investigations and prosecutions.

“The edifice we are ‘commissioning’ today is the crystallisation of a unique vision in institution-building and consolidation,” he said.

Olukoyede assured residents that the EFCC’s presence in the state was not intended to intimidate law-abiding citizens but to strengthen the fight against corruption and economic crimes.

“If you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to fear. When the EFCC knocks on your door, it may simply be to seek your support,” he stated.

The EFCC boss reiterated the commission’s determination to pursue corruption cases to their logical conclusion, regardless of the status of those involved.

“The EFCC is a marathoner. When it comes to the fight against corruption, we never give up,” he declared.

In his remarks, Governor Biodun Oyebanji said the establishment of the zonal office fulfilled a promise made by the state government after the EFCC expressed interest in situating a directorate in Ekiti.

The governor disclosed that the state government provided substantial support for the project, including office accommodation and a 220KVA standby generator, as part of its commitment to transparency, accountability and inter-governmental collaboration.

Oyebanji noted that before the establishment of the new office, residents of Ekiti and Ondo States had to travel long distances to access EFCC services, a situation he described as expensive, stressful and discouraging for victims seeking justice.

“Many victims of financial crimes had to suffer in silence because of the burden of travelling long distances to pursue their cases. Families of suspects also faced difficulties in providing support for their loved ones under investigation,” he said.

According to the governor, the new directorate would improve access to justice, enhance the efficiency of investigations and serve as a deterrent to economic criminals operating within the two states.

He assured the commission of the state’s continued support while stressing that his administration maintains zero tolerance for corruption and financial impropriety.

“Our government will continue to uphold transparency and accountability, values for which we have received several commendations,” Oyebanji stated.

Shortly after the inauguration, Vice-President Shettima also inaugurated the newly completed 1.2-kilometre Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Flyover at Okeyinmi in Ado-Ekiti, one of the flagship infrastructure projects of the Oyebanji administration.

The event attracted an array of dignitaries from across the country, including Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa of Ondo State; the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede; Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele; the Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Justice Lekan Ogunmoye; Chairman of the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, Senator Emmanuel Udende; members of the National and State Assemblies; heads of security and law enforcement agencies; traditional rulers; and other stakeholders.