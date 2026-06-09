Cruxstone Launches Nautica Beach Resort, High-end Waterfront Leisure Destination, Residences in Lekki, Lagos

Cruxstone Development and Investment Limited has officially launched Nautica Beach, a premium waterfront residential and leisure destination located in Lekki Peninsula Lagos. Dr. Adetoro Bank-Omoyoye, Managing Director, Nautical Beach Resort, presents the fine points of the exquisite high-end seaside leisure and residential facility. Bennett Oghifo brings excerpts

What is Nautica?Nautica is an integrated waterfront destination ecosystem. The Beach Resort is the first operational phase, but the vision extends far beyond hospitality into tourism, marine experiences, events, leisure, and waterfront living.

Why is this important?Nigeria has incredible natural assets, but we need more world-class destinations that convert those assets into economic value, tourism activity, jobs, and investment opportunities.

What makes Nautica different?Most developments focus on a single asset. Nautica is designed as an ecosystem where hospitality, events, marine activities, recreation, tourism, and real estate reinforce one another.

What is the significance of today’s (Saturday’s) launch?Today’s launch demonstrates that the vision is no longer conceptual. The first phase is operational. What people are seeing today is proof of execution.”

What comes next?

The continued rollout of the wider Nautica Ecosystem, including hospitality, marine infrastructure, destination events, water experiences, and waterfront residential offerings.

What is your long-term vision?

To build one of Africa’s leading waterfront destinations and create a model for destination development that delivers value to visitors, investors, communities, and government alike.

Give us your final message

We are not simply building a beach resort; we are building a destination institution—one designed to attract people, capital, experiences, and opportunities from across Nigeria, Africa, and the world.