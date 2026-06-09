Children Take Centre Stage at 2026 Access Bank/UNICEF Charity Shield Polo Tournament

The spirit of Children’s Day came alive at the 2026 Access Bank/UNICEF Charity Shield Polo Tournament as pupils and students of the Access Bank/ Fifth Chukker School emerged the stars of one of Nigeria’s most prestigious annual sporting and charity events.

In a colourful celebration held at the Fifth Chukker Polo & Country Club, Kaduna, over a thousand students and their teachers participated in a day dedicated to recognising and celebrating children.

Through cultural performances, drama presentations, music, games, drawings, and paintings carrying powerful messages such as “Stop Child Abuse” and “We Are the Stars of the Future,” the children captivated guests and dignitaries alike.

Leading the Access Bank delegation, Chairman of Access Bank Plc, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Osime, expressed delight at the outstanding performances and reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to using the charity platform to create opportunities for underprivileged children through education.

Speaking during the celebration, Mrs. Osime noted that the Access Bank/Fifth Chukker partnership continues to transform lives by expanding access to quality education and supporting the development of rural communities.

According to her, the initiative has successfully funded the construction of classroom blocks in Kaduna, significantly improving learning conditions for thousands of children. With an additional 60 classrooms recently completed, bringing the total number of classrooms delivered through the project to 120, the programme continues to make a tangible impact on educational outcomes across beneficiary communities.

She further highlighted the initiative’s contribution to UNICEF’s education intervention efforts, noting that the partnership is helping to drive sustainable change while creating brighter futures for children in underserved communities.

“We remain committed to promoting sustainable development through quality education and initiatives that positively impact lives and communities,” she said.

Beyond classroom infrastructure, the charity initiative has over the years enhanced school enrolment and academic performance through targeted educational interventions. Surrounding communities have also benefited from the provision of boreholes, vocational training equipment, and other empowerment programmes designed to improve livelihoods and foster long-term development.

Since Access Bank began its multi-year sponsorship of the Charity Shield Polo

Tournament in 2008, the partnership has continued to strengthen collaboration with local authorities and community leaders, ensuring that intervention programmes deliver lasting value and sustainable impact.

As the children sang, performed, and showcased their talents, the celebration served as a powerful reminder of the tournament’s enduring mission—leveraging sport as a platform for education, empowerment, and hope for future generations.