Uzodimma, Ododo Mobilise Igbo, Kogi People in Ekiti for Oyebanji’s Second Term

*PDP concerned over political climate in state ahead of governorship poll

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Governor Hope Uzodima of Imo State, alongside his Kogi State counterpart, Alhaji Usman Ododo, weekend, rallied members of the Igbo and Kogi communities in Ekiti State to support the re-election of Governor Biodun Oyebanji in the June 20 governorship election.

The two governors spoke at two separate events held in Ado Ekiti, where they drummed up support for Oyebanji, whom they described as “an impactful leader, whose administration had impacted positively on the lives of the people of Ekiti.”

Uzodimma spoke at the annual cultural day celebration of the Igbo community in Ekiti held at the Ekiti Parapo Pavillion, Ado Ekiti, while Ododo spoke at a stakeholders’ engagement hosted by the Ebira, Igala and Okun people to strengthen their partnership with Ekiti State government and to publicly proclaim their support for Oyebanji’s re-election.

Addressing the Igbo community, Uzodinma described Oyebanji as a bridge-builder and an inclusive leader, who has created a peaceful and business-friendly environment for all residents irrespective of their ethnic or religious background.

He urged the people to reciprocate the goodwill by giving him overwhelming support at the June 20 governorship election.

Uzodimma said continuity would enable Oyebanji to consolidate his impressive developmental strides and sustain the prevailing atmosphere of peace, unity and prosperity in Ekiti State.

“My dear good people of Igbo indigenes in Ekiti State, I bring greetings from the National leadership of our party APC, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“I am here not only to witness this annual cultural day but to also thank you for you for supporting our party, because the support you have given to Governor Oyebanji is the support you are also giving to APC and the President.

“Our presence here today is to act as a witness that all the good things the Governor has done for you in Ekiti is appreciated and what we are saying today is that because Governor Oyebanji has done well, he should continue for the next four years and I want to assure you that for the next four years, he will double the inclusion he has given to you during the first four years,” he said.

Speaking at the forum organised by Kogi indigenes at Eage’s Hall, Ododo commended the governor for his commitment to unity, security and development, noting that the Kogi community in Ekiti had enjoyed a harmonious relationship with the state government.

He called on Kogi indigenes living across Ekiti to remain steadfast in their support for the governor’s re-election.

In his remarks, Oyebanji expressed appreciation to the Igbo and Kogi communities for their support for his government and contributions to the economic and social development of Ekiti State.

He assured them that his administration would continue to provide conducive environment for businesses and residents to thrive.