MTN Defends Data Depletion, Assures Customers of Better Service Quality

Emma Okonji

MTN Nigeria has offered explanations on why telecoms customers experience fast data depletion on their mobile devices.

The telecoms company also assured customers of fresh plans to increase investment on telecoms infrastructure upgrade in order to achieve uninterrupted customer service experience on its network.

MTN made the defence and gave the assurance during a public customer forum in Lagos, tagged: ‘Data On Trial’ (DOT), designed to offer explanations to consumers’ complaints about fast data depletion.

Addressing participants at the public forum, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, encouraged participants and prosecutors representing different subscriber constituencies to feel free in asking questions concerning their feelings about data depletion and their experiences in service quality.

One of the prosecutors, who identified himself as Timi Agbaje, demanded to know why subscribers’ data deplete too fast on the MTN network, and further asked if MTN had resolved such complaints in favour of the subscribers in the last 12 months.

Responding, MTN technical team members that stood as defenders, explained how the team had invited subscribers to the MTN office in Lagos to show them the back-end of MTN operations on how their data is consumed.

According to the defendants, MTN is transparent in its data service offering and will not intentionally deplete customer data for selfish gains.