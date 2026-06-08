Injured Ogbu for Scan Today as 22 Eagles Train Ahead Clash with Portugal 

INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Super Eagles defender, Igho Ogbu, who got injured in training in Lisbon on Saturday ahead the International Friendly with Portugal on Wednesday will undergo scan today to determine the extent of his injury.

Team’s medics earlier yesterday suspected that the Slavia Prague defender in the Czech Republic, had ruptured his left achilles’ tendon. He’s now doubtful for the clash with Portugal.

Super Eagles Media Officer, Promise Efoghe, confirmed his injury and the plan to have him do a scan today to confirm the gravity of his injury.

“injured Igho Ogbu is still in the Super Eagles camp. Disregard reports he’s gone back to Prague. He will undergo a scan here in Lisbon on Monday (today),” the Media Officer stressed last night.

He also confirmed that 22 players trained on Sunday evening under the watch of Head Coach, Eric Chelle.

After Super Eagles were forced to a last-gasp draw by hosts Poland last Wednesday with defender Przemysław Wiśniewski firing the thunderbolt in the fifth minute of stoppage time to rescue a dramatic 2-2 equaliser, the three-time African champions will on Wednesday take on World Cup-bound Portugal.

The Portuguese on Wednesday night saw off Chile 2-1 as part of the build-up for the 2026 World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo led out Portugal, who were reduced to 10 men after AC Milan star Rafael Leao was sent off in the first half for indecent behaviour along on a Chilean player.

Ronaldo’s effort in the first half was chalked off for offside.

Portugal finally made their dominance count in the second when they opened scoring in the 58th minute through Guedes.

Bruno Fernandez doubled the home team’s advantage on 79 minutes, before Chile pulled a goal back late on.