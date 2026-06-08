  • Monday, 8th June, 2026

Disease Eradication: Harvard Varsity Lauds Floating of NASENI-Troment Factory 

Nigeria | 11 seconds ago

About 85 global medical professionals, scientists and policymakers participating in the ‘Science of Defeating Malaria’, leadership development course and initiative from Harvard University, USA, have commended the establishment of NASENI-Troment Biotechnologies factory as pivotal to eradicating malaria and infectious diseases in Nigeria and Africa. 

While touring the multi-million dollar factory yesterday, the team, impressed by the facility for the production of rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs), said it was a good move to establish a 100 per cent Nigerian-owned diagnostic brand.

Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, NASENT-Troment Biotechnologies, Mr. Selim Hani, in a presentation stated that the factory is a strategic partnership between the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) and Troment Nigeria Limited aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare sovereignty through local production of diagnostic technologies.

“This facility built from ground zero in the last 18 months, focuses on manufacturing of RDTs and in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) products, enabling early detection of major infectious and public health diseases. 

Diagnostic test kits under the N-CheckUP brand will be produced to test Malaria, Hepatitis B & C, HIV ½, Pregnancy, COVID-19 Antigen, Typhoid, Syphilis, Blood Glucose among others.

“It is designed to produce 600 million diagnostic kits per year. It will reduce Nigeria’s (and West Africa) reliance on imported medical diagnostics while improving accessibility and affordability across the country and the African region,” he added.

Technical Partner, NASENI-Troment Biotechnologies, Dr. Engin Narinc, said “this facility is Africa’s first fully localised Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) kit factory. From concept to full-scale launch, our end-to-end production process is designed to deliver world-class diagnostic solutions built entirely in Africa, for Africa.”

Team lead, Science of Defeating Malaria Initiative, Prof. Dyann Wirth, Harvard University, USA, and one of the world’s leading malariologists, led the team on a tour of the various sections of the factory. 

She said: “This is an amazing facility that would add value to the eradication of malaria and other public health diseases in Nigeria and the continent.”

The visiting Science of Defeating Malaria leadership development course and initiative is currently holding its programme from June 7-13, 2026, in Abuja, Nigeria. It trains global health professionals, scientists, and policymakers to eliminate and eradicate malaria.

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