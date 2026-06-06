SweetThinkers Celebrates Academic Excellence, Rewards Top Lagos Pupils

Iyke Bede

Three students have emerged as winners in the maiden edition of The SweetThinkers Academic Competition, organised by The SweetThinkers Initiative, a non-profit organisation dedicated to identifying, nurturing, and celebrating academic excellence in underserved communities.

The pilot edition focused on public primary schools across Lagos State.

Zainab Abubakar of Lagos State Model Nursery and Primary School, Ikeja GRA, emerged overall winner with 39 points after progressing through rigorous stages of the competition, which began in July last year and featured 1,999 pupils drawn from 1,000 schools. The grand finale tested the finalists across multiple rounds of quizzes covering mathematics, science, and general knowledge.

For her performance, Abubakar received a cash prize of ₦300,000, a sponsorship package, a trophy, a medal, and a SweetThinkers hamper. Peter Jegede of Oluwole Nursery and Primary School, Lagos Mainland, finished as first runner-up with 35 points, earning a ₦200,000 cash prize, sponsorship package, medal, and SweetThinkers hamper. Goodnews Oriamaja of First African Church Mission School 2, Ifako, placed second runner-up and received a ₦100,000 cash prize, sponsorship package, medal, and SweetThinkers hamper.

The organisers said all three winners have also been enrolled in a mentorship and sponsorship programme designed to support their academic development through to university level.

Convener and Chairperson of The SweetThinkers Initiative, Olufunmilayo Olaniwun, said the quality of performances recorded during the competition reflected the depth of talent among Nigerian students and reinforced the need to continue investing in programmes that recognise and reward academic achievement.

“Today marks the celebration of excellence, courage, discipline and limitless potential that exists within every Nigerian child. When SweetThinkers was conceived, it was born from a simple and powerful belief: brilliance exists everywhere, even in places where opportunities may be limited. We believe that if students are given the right platform, encouragement, and exposure, they can rise beyond mediocrity and become exceptional leaders.”

Represented by Funmi Omotoso, wife of the Honourable Commissioner for Information, First Lady of Lagos State, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu commended the initiative.

“Education remains one of the most powerful tools for personal growth and societal transformation. It equips individuals with the knowledge, skills, values, and confidence required to navigate life’s challenges and contribute meaningfully to nation-building.”

She continued: “As a mother and advocate for the wellbeing and development of children, I urge all stakeholders to continue creating environments that support learning, creativity, moral values, and character development. Our children deserve every opportunity to thrive and realize their full potential.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Wife of the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Oluremi Hamzat, said initiatives that reward academic excellence play a critical role in shaping the nation’s future.

“Education remains the strongest foundation for sustainable development. By encouraging healthy academic competition and rewarding excellence, SweetThinkers is helping to inspire young minds to dream bigger, work harder, and believe in their potential to achieve greatness.”

The SweetThinkers Academic Competition was powered by UAC Foods.