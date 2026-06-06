Bassey, Iwobi Lose Fulham Player of the Season Award  to Welsh Teammate

Super Eagles stars, Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey have missed out on Fulham’s Player of the Season award, with Welsh attacker Harry Wilson taking the top honour, Soccernet.ng reports.

​Fulham are coming off a solid campaign that saw them secure an 11th-place finish in the Premier League.

Towards the final stretch of the season, the Cottagers were firmly in contention for a European spot, but a string of disappointing results saw them fall just two points short of a Europa League qualification slot.

​Following the end of the season, just like other clubs, they have begun rolling out their annual awards. Earlier this week, Fulham announced that Harrison Reed had claimed the Goal of the Season award, while yesterday, Harry Wilson was officially crowned the Player of the Season.

​Harry Wilson claimed the top spot in the voting after securing 35.6% of the ballots.

​Calvin Bassey, who won the award last season, enjoyed another impressive campaign at the heart of Cottager’s defense. The Nigerian international finished second in the voting with 22.1%, while Raul Jimenez rounded out the top three with 13%.

​Alex Iwobi failed to crack the top three despite a productive campaign. The Super Eagles star remained a key figure for the club, contributing four goals and three assists in 29 appearances.

​However, Wilson’s output proved difficult to overlook, as the Welshman led the club in total goal contributions in the English top flight, tallying ten goals and seven assists across 36 appearances.

Next season, Fulham will have a new coach due to the departure of Marco Silva to Benfica. A new coach will definitely bring in a new style and philosophy. It will be interesting to see how Super Eagles stars Bassey and Iwobi perform under the new leadership.