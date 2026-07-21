African Correctional Chiefs Hail Nigeria’s Prison Reforms, Endorse Kuje as Model for Continent 

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria’s correctional reform agenda has received a major continental endorsement as heads of Correctional Services from 11 African countries described Nigeria’s technology-driven custodial system and inmate rehabilitation initiatives as a benchmark for modern corrections in Africa.

The endorsement followed an inspection of the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Kuje, by delegates attending the African Correctional Services Association (ACSA) Regional Conference in Abuja, where they commended Nigeria’s shift from a punitive prison system to one focused on rehabilitation, skills acquisition and digital management of inmates.

The delegation, led by the Deputy Chairman of ACSA’s West African Region, Mr. Sabila Sawadogo, said the Kuje facility demonstrates how technology and structured rehabilitation can transform correctional institutions into centres that prepare inmates for productive reintegration into society.

The delegates, who on Monday toured the facility’s inmate admission unit, observed biometric registration through the Correctional Information Management System (CIMS), inspected the control room and visited educational and vocational training centres where inmates are being equipped with practical skills in tailoring, carpentry, ICT, building technology, shoe and cap production, bag making and solar installation.

Speaking after the inspection, Sawadogo said the centre’s operations conform to international correctional standards and reflect global best practices in offender management.

He particularly praised the deployment of digital technology in inmate management and the emphasis placed on education, vocational training and rehabilitation, describing them as critical pillars for reducing recidivism and improving public safety across Africa.

Sawadogo also commended the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, for providing the leadership driving the transformation of Nigeria’s custodial centres.

He said the reforms represent a significant departure from the traditional prison model towards a correctional philosophy centred on reformation, rehabilitation and successful reintegration.

Welcoming the delegates, the Controller of Corrections, Federal Capital Territory Command, Peter Jen, reaffirmed the Nigerian Correctional Service’s commitment to innovation, professional excellence and international cooperation.

According to him, the service has prioritised inmate education and vocational empowerment as part of efforts to ensure that persons leaving custodial centres possess employable skills that will enable them to rebuild their lives and contribute positively to society.

The visit formed part of the practical sessions of the ACSA Regional Conference, allowing correctional leaders from across Africa to examine Nigeria’s reform initiatives firsthand and exchange ideas on strengthening correctional systems on the continent.

The commendation comes at a time when Nigeria is implementing sweeping reforms under the Nigerian Correctional Service Act 2019, which replaced the former Nigerian Prisons Service with the Nigerian Correctional Service and fundamentally changed the philosophy of incarceration in the country.

The legislation introduced a stronger emphasis on rehabilitation, non-custodial measures, vocational training and reintegration, aligning Nigeria’s correctional framework with the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners (the Nelson Mandela Rules).

In recent years, the service has accelerated the deployment of digital technologies, including the Correctional Information Management System, to improve inmate documentation, enhance security and streamline custodial administration, while expanding educational and skills acquisition programmes designed to reduce repeat offending.

The Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre has increasingly become one of the flagship facilities showcasing these reforms despite the security challenges that followed the 2022 terrorist attack on the centre.

Since then, authorities have significantly upgraded security infrastructure and operational systems while strengthening rehabilitation programmes.

Observers say the endorsement by African correctional chiefs reflects Nigeria’s growing influence in shaping correctional reforms across the continent, with the country’s experience now serving as a reference point for other African nations seeking to modernise their prison systems through technology, institutional reforms and human-centred rehabilitation.

The learning exchange also underscored the increasing commitment among African correctional institutions to deepen regional cooperation, share best practices and build correctional systems that prioritise public safety while giving offenders a genuine opportunity for reform and reintegration.