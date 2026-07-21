Leadership Crisis Rocks Osun NURTW, NGO, Students Protest, Demand Police Intervention

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) yesterday staged protests across major motor parks in Osun State, passing a vote of no confidence in the leadership of a factional state Chairman of the union, Nurudeen Alowonle.

The protesters alleged that Alowonle had become a security threat to the union, claiming that his activities had disrupted transportation businesses across the state and endangered the safety of passengers.

According to the protesters, the alleged actions of Alowonle and his associates have driven many members of the union out of business, as commuters have reportedly lost confidence in the safety of public transportation in recent times.

The protest, which began as early as 6:30 a.m., spread across major motor parks in Osogbo, the state capital. The demonstrators carried placards calling for Alowonle’s arrest and improved security at motor parks across Osun State.

The protesters also disrupted activities at several motor parks, asking passengers and transport operators to vacate the premises as they protested what they described as the worsening security situation.

Addressing journalists in Osogbo, the factional Secretary of the NURTW, Alhaji Fatai Oyegoke, alleged that Alowonle’s actions had crippled transportation businesses in the state.

He said the alleged conduct of the factional chairman, particularly in relation to political issues, had negatively affected the livelihoods of transport workers, and warned that if left unchecked, it could further destabilise the peace of Osun people

According to Oyegoke, “We are out this morning to call the attention of the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Tunji Disu, to the crisis in the NURTW in Osun State. “Alowonle has ignited unnecessary crisis in the state’s transportation system. He was alleged to have been in possession of arms and ammunition. We can no longer do our business, and that is our only means of livelihood.

“For the past five days, Sikiru Oyeniyi also known as Ado Igona, and Alowonle were alleged to have spearheaded the killing of Adelodun Olamilekan Lateef and many others. As a result, there have been retaliatory attacks across motor parks in Osun State. We have been living in fear and can no longer carry out our transportation business. The police, other security agencies and non-state actors have been attacking motor parks on a daily basis.

“To protect our buses and ensure public safety, we therefore call on the police and other security agencies to secure our motor parks, protect our businesses and guarantee the safety of transport workers.”

Oyegoke urged the police to intensify efforts to arrest Alowonle and Sikiru Oyeniyi, alleging that they were behind the recent killings that had created panic and heightened security concerns across motor parks in the state.

Also speaking during the protest, the Director of Mobilisation of the Local Government Development Initiative (LGDI), Omololu Abidoye, described the development as an indictment on the police and other security agencies, calling for their immediate intervention.

Abidoye said the peace and security of Osun State should take precedence over politics or the leadership crisis within the transport union.

He said: “We cannot continue to remain silent. They alleged Alowonle to have spearheaded the killing of Lateef Olamilekan, one of the NANS Comrades, which is the main basis of our concern. Also, an innocent toddler, and an elderly man in his 70s were shot the same day, and Alownle was alleged to have led the attack. If individuals, as alleged in this circumstance, are responsible for disturbing the peace of the state and disrupting the public transport system that many ordinary people rely on, we must speak out. That is why we joined this protest to demand justice for the victims of the killings and to call on the police to protect the motor parks and other public facilities.

“The readership of Alowonle and Oyeniyi, (Ado Igbona) must be checked and investigated to ensure public safety. They must go.”

Speaking also, the factional Secretary of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in Osun State, Akeem Kareem, accused the state government of being partisan in its handling of the union’s affairs, alleging that members who are not aligned with the ruling party are being unfairly treated.

Kareem said members have lost confidence in the leadership of the state Chairman, Jelili Abioye, insisting that they no longer want him to lead the union.