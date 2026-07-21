NPTF, Others Flag-off Empowerment Programme for Wives of Junior Police Officers Nationwide

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF), the Nigeria Police Force and the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA) have flagged off the Maiden Skills Acquisition and Empowerment Programme for Wives of Junior Police Officers nationwide.

The initiative, launched at the MD Abubakar Police Barracks, Dei-Dei, Abuja, is designed to equip beneficiaries with vocational skills and start-up packs to promote economic self-reliance and improve household livelihoods.

The event, hosted by the Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam, was attended by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu; the Executive Secretary of the NPTF, Mr Mohammed Sheidu; the National President of POWA, Chief Mrs Olufunmilola Mutiat Disu; and beneficiary wives of junior police officers from across the country.

Speaking at the event, the Inspector-General of Police described the programme as an investment in the stability and well-being of police families, stressing that the welfare of officers is closely linked to that of their households.

He commended the wives of junior officers for their steadfast support and urged beneficiaries to use the skills and resources provided to achieve lasting financial independence.

In his keynote address, the Executive Secretary of the NPTF, Mr Mohammed Sheidu, said the initiative reflects the Fund’s commitment to improving the welfare of police families alongside its investments in training, infrastructure and operational support.

He noted that the programme aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda by promoting inclusive economic empowerment.

He said: “Today’s event is more than the launch of a new programme; it is a demonstration of our commitment to the welfare of police families and a reflection of the Renewed Hope Agenda’s focus on inclusive economic empowerment. At the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, we recognise that behind every dedicated police officer is a spouse and family whose well-being contributes significantly to the strength and effectiveness of the Nigeria Police Force. By equipping spouses of junior police officers with practical vocational skills and providing start-up packs, we are investing in sustainable livelihoods, promoting self-reliance and creating opportunities for lasting economic independence.”

Also speaking, the National President of POWA, Chief Mrs Olufunmilola Mutiat Disu, described the initiative as a strategic investment in the morale of police families rather than an act of charity.

She pledged POWA’s continued partnership with the NPTF and called on other government agencies and corporate organisations to support similar empowerment programmes.