  • Tuesday, 21st July, 2026

Gov AbdulRazaq Lauds Tinubu Over New Army Battalion in Kwara

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

 Hammed Shittu in Ilorin 

Kwara State Governor and Chairman, Nigeria’s Governor’s Forum(NGF), Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Tuesday lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the establishment of a new army battalion in the state.

He therefore said that the establishment of the new army battalion would effectively commit more boots and military hardware to neutralise security threats in the state. 

The army battalion is to be located in Omu Aran in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement in Ilorin by the governor’s Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Mashood AbdulRafiu Agboola, the governor said the new military formation will significantly boost security response to the threat of banditry and terrorism. 

The statement said: “Specifically, I express our appreciation to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, for the swiftness with which he graciously processed our request for more hands to strengthen the presence of the Army in the state.”

Governor AbdulRazaq also acknowledged the support of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the gallantry of all the security forces, including the Defence, DSS and the police, in the campaign against terrorism, banditry and other violent crimes. 

The governor said: “On behalf of the people and government of our state, I wholeheartedly thank Mr. President for yet another promise kept to the state. 

“We are confident that the new battalion will greatly strengthen counterterrorism and anti-kidnapping operations across various theatres.

“Of particular note are the other discreet, multi-agency efforts of government to stamp out kidnappings, free all victims, and clear all unwanted elements from our forests.”

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