Alhassan Yusuf Finally Here to Stay?

His exploits at club level is always there for everyone to see, however, establishing himself with Nigeria’s senior national team has been almost a blanking dream. Just when he thought another opportunity had passed him by during Super Eagles 2023 African Cup of Nations campaign, an injury to Wilfred Ndidi resulted in a late call-up for the former Royal Antwerp midfielder, Alhassan Yusuf to join the AFCON in Cote D’Ivoire. After a brilliant start to the campaign, injury struck and his dream ended. Since then he has been in and out of the team. With his performance at the Unity Cup where he scored two goals in the final against Jamaica after an initial splendid outing against Zimbabwe, Yusuf seems to have warmed himself into the heart of Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle. However, the big question remains if the former IFK Goteborg man can cash-in on the opportunity and make his national team’s place enduring

Super Eagles midfielder, Alhassan Yusuf has lived in the shadows for much of his international career. Whenever Nigeria’s midfield was discussed in recent years the conversation usually centred on Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka, Raphael Onyedika or, more recently, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru. Yusuf was often present in the squad, but rarely at the centre of attention.

Yet football has a habit of rewarding patience. On a memorable night at The Valley in London, the 25-year-old midfielder produced the finest performance of his international career, scoring twice as Nigeria defeated Jamaica 3-0 to retain the 2026 Unity Cup.

It was a stunning display from the New England Revolution star who had also impressed against Zimbabwe four days earlier. He didn’t score in that game but he showed his experience, authority, confidence and influence beside new boys Tochukwu Nnadi and Samson Tijani.

On the back of those performances, the Unity Cup may have changed everything for a player who has spent much of his Nigeria career waiting for opportunities.

Yusuf’s journey with the Super Eagles began under José Peseiro. The former Royal Antwerp midfielder was handed his major international breakthrough at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. In Nigeria’s opening match against Equatorial Guinea, he looked fearless.

Despite making his tournament debut, he played with remarkable maturity. He covered ground aggressively, pressed opponents relentlessly and helped Nigeria control large parts of the midfield. Many considered him Nigeria’s standout performer during that game.

Then came the setback. A thigh injury he suffered during the tournament disrupted his momentum at the worst possible moment. As Peseiro adjusted his system and Nigeria progressed deep into the competition, Yusuf found himself increasingly restricted to a supporting role.

Nigeria eventually reached the final before losing to hosts, Ivory Coast, but Yusuf’s opportunity to establish himself had already slipped away. The promise remained obvious but the consistent playing time did not.

Despite the constant change of Super Eagles coaches over the past couple of years, Ndidi remained the trusted defensive shield. Iwobi continued as the team’s chief creator. Onyeka offered energy and aggression, Onyedika emerged as one of the continent’s most exciting young midfielders while Dele-Bashiru added goals and attacking threat.

Breaking into that group was never going to be easy. As a result, Yusuf’s international career became a story of sporadic appearances rather than sustained opportunities.

He featured in a few AFCON qualifiers, World Cup qualifying matches and international friendlies, mostly as a substitute. He rarely enjoyed a prolonged run in the starting 11.

Even after moving to Major League Soccer with New England Revolution and maintaining strong club form, he often found himself watching crucial international matches from home or on the bench.

Under Eric Chelle, the situation initially changed a little. During several key World Cup qualifiers, Yusuf was either unused or limited to brief substitute appearances. Nigeria’s pursuit of World Cup qualification and the 2025 AFCON campaign largely revolved around more established names.

Yusuf looked destined, for long periods, to remain one of the Super Eagles’ most dependable squad players rather than one of their central midfielders figures.

Then came the Unity Cup. The 2026 Unity Cup arrived at a difficult moment for Nigeria.

The Super Eagles had already suffered the disappointment of failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Chelle used the tournament as an opportunity to experiment with personnel and assess players who had not enjoyed regular opportunities.

Yusuf grabbed that opportunity with both hands. His first major statement came in the semi-final against Zimbabwe.

Operating alongside Tochukwu Nnadi in midfield, he controlled the game’s rhythm from start to finish. Whenever Zimbabwe attempted to launch attacks, Yusuf was there to break them up. Whenever Nigeria needed to progress forward, he was available to receive possession and move the team up the pitch. He even got into good positions and could have scored a goal or two.

Nigeria won 2-0 and reached the final. Yet even that impressive display would soon be overshadowed as the best was still to come.

The Unity Cup final against Jamaica became the defining evening of Yusuf’s international career.

Only four minutes had been played when he struck. A long throw from Kenneth Igboke created confusion inside the Jamaican penalty area. The goalkeeper failed to deal with the danger and Yusuf reacted quickest, smashing the loose ball into the net.

It was his first goal for Nigeria. Instead of sitting back after the early breakthrough, he took control of the contest.

Throughout the match, Yusuf dominated the midfield battle. He helped Chelle’s men dictate the tempo with intelligent passing and movements. Jamaica struggled to establish a rhythm, because Yusuf was constantly disrupting their attacks.

Nigeria’s midfield belonged to him. When Moffi doubled the lead later in the match, the final was effectively decided. But Yusuf still had one more moment to deliver.

Deep into stoppage time, Philip Otele launched a counter-attack and found the midfielder on the edge of the penalty area. Yusuf remained calm, opened his body and curled a beautiful finish into the corner.

Yusuf scored twice, delivered a commanding midfield performance, making a firm statement that will be impossible for Chelle to ignore.

Football careers can change quickly. True, one outstanding performance does not automatically guarantee a starting place, but Yusuf’s Unity Cup displays may have altered the conversation around him.

More importantly, he solved problems Nigeria have struggled with for years. The Super Eagles often rely heavily on their attackers to create moments of magic. Against Jamaica, Yusuf demonstrated that he can contribute goals from midfield while still performing his defensive duties.

In his central midfield role, he offered energy without losing discipline, pressed without abandoning structure and attacked without neglecting his responsibilities. That balance is rare and those qualities may have warmed Yusuf into Chelle’s heart.

Sadly, Yusuf will not be able to prove his worth during the Super Eagles’ European tour this June. Chelle’s immediate plans suffered a setback as visa issues have ruled Yusuf out of the friendly matches against Poland and Portugal. The timing was unfortunate because the midfielder had arguably become one of the coach’s biggest success stories of the Unity Cup.

Yet the bigger picture remains encouraging. Yusuf has been viewed for years as a useful squad member who could fill gaps when required. The Unity Cup may have changed that perception.

At The Valley, he looked like a player capable of becoming a cornerstone of Nigeria’s midfield rather than a backup option. After years on the fringes, Yusuf finally stepped into the spotlight.

And if he continues performing at the level he reached against Jamaica, Chelle may soon discover that leaving him out is no longer an option.

Yusuf himself has described Nigeria’s Unity Cup triumph over Jamaica as one of the proudest moments of his international career after scoring twice in the final.

“Scoring my first goals for the Super Eagles is a proud moment for me,” Yusuf said.

According to the midfielder, the atmosphere within the squad and the confidence shown by the coaching crew helped the players perform freely throughout the tournament.

“The coach gave us confidence and believed in us,” he said. Yusuf also admitted he enjoyed playing in a more advanced midfield role during the encounter against Jamaica.

“It was a different role for me, but I enjoyed it,” he noted. The midfielder praised his teammates for their teamwork and intensity during the competition.

“The team worked together really well,” he added. “The team is beginning to develop chemistry and structure. He showed he can contribute more offensively too,” observers noted.

Little wonder former Nigeria caretaker coach, Augustin Eguavoen once said of him, “He has that quality I want.”

Born in Kano, Nigeria – the midfielder began his professional career at Nigerian side FC Hearts before moving to Allsvenskan outfit IFK Goteborg in 2018 after impressing at Gothia Cup in Sweden.