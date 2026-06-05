Mitchell Elegbe Rejoins Global Jury for 2026 Awards

Founder and Group Managing Director/CEO of Interswitch Group, Mr. Mitchell Elegbe, has again been re-appointed as the only entrepreneur from Africa into the global jury of the 2026 Ernst & Young (EY) World Entrepreneur of The Year Awards.

The award takes place annually in Monte Carlo, Monaco, and Elegbe has been re-appointed for the third consecutive year, following his inaugural jury duties at the 2024 awards.

According to EY, the World Entrepreneur of the Year Hall of Fame is an elite corps of men and women who have been recognized for their exceptional entrepreneurial achievements.

For 40 years, since 1986, EY has been celebrating ingenuity through the Entrepreneur of the Year program.

“The programme has recognised more than 10,000 outstanding entrepreneurs for their vision, innovation, courage, and leadership in building and growing successful businesses — businesses that influence the way people live, the products and services we depend on, and the economic vibrancy of our local communities and global markets,” he said.

In June of 2023, Elegbe, alongside 48 other accomplished entrepreneurs from 45 countries across the world were inducted into the 2023 WEOY Hall of Fame with Interswitch’s Elegbe holding the unique distinction of being the only black and African global finalist.