  • Wednesday, 3rd June, 2026

The Jagz Unveils New GM, to Host Hospitality Conference 

Business | 23 seconds ago

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan 

A leading hospitality industry in Ibadan, The Jagz Hotel, has stated its ambitious plans to expand across Africa, citing growing opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a key driver of the long-term growth strategy.

This is just as it unveiled Mr. Jonathan Odia as its new General Manager as well as plans for the 2026 Jagz Hospitality Conference.

The Managing Director of The Jagz, Mr. Lugard Agbomoagan, who made the disclosures while addressing journalists in Ibadan, said the hotel is positioning itself as an emerging African hospitality brand with a continental outlook aimed at serving the evolving needs of business and leisure travellers across the continent.

He maintained that Africa’s increasing economic integration, cross-border trade and investment opportunities present significant prospects for the hospitality industry.

According to him, “The Jagz is positioning itself as an emerging African hospitality brand with a long-term continental outlook. As Africa continues to experience increased trade, cross-border business engagement and investment opportunities under frameworks such as the African Continental Free Trade Area, we believe hospitality brands must evolve to serve a new generation of African and international travellers.”

He disclosed that the company’s expansion strategy reflects confidence in the future of African hospitality and tourism as globally competitive sectors, stating that The Jagz is currently pursuing expansion plans that include additional rooms, improved guest facilities, upgraded infrastructure and a planned expansion to Abuja.

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