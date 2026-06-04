ipNX Harps on AI, Infrastructure at IoT W’Africa

ipNX Nigeria has reinforced its commitment to driving innovation and digital transformation through its participation at the 2026 edition of IoT West Africa Conference and Exhibition held at the Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The company’s Chief Technology Architect, Oluwaseun Oluboyo, who joined other industry leaders for a boardroom dialogue titled: ‘Tech Transformation: A Masterclass to Enable the C-Suite to Lead Digital Transformation in Nigeria’, explained that successful digital transformation would begin with a deep understanding of customer needs and business challenges rather than the pursuit of technology for its own sake.

Addressing the growing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across industries, Oluboyo highlighted the importance of data quality, operational readiness, and carefully designed workflows.

“AI is not a magic bullet. AI will produce nonsense faster than any human can do, so your data quality is of critical importance,” he said. “Your workflow has to be just right because AI also doesn’t know when to pause. Organisations must invest the time to understand their systems, map their data properly, and prepare their infrastructure before deployment,” Oluboyo said.



