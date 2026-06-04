Four Years After 5G Rollout, 4G Leads with 53.76% Market Share across Networks

Emma Okonji

Despite assurances from Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) that 5G rollout will be a game changer in the telecoms industry, its acceptance and market penetration after four years of rollout, is abysmally low with a record of 4.2 per cent market share as at March 2026.

The older generation of technologies like 2G and 4G, are still waxing stronger and widely accepted by telecoms subscribers across networks.

While 2G has a market share of 36.74 per cent as at March 2026, 4G is leading with the highest market penetration level of 53.76 per cent as at March 2026.

The development according to the statistics recently released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), seen by THISDAY, showed that the percentage of subscribers utilising telecommunications services through 2G and 4G technologies is higher than those utilising the 5G technology.

NCC had set aside Wednesday April 24, 2022, as the date for the rollout of 5G network in Nigeria, but MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, became the first MNO to commercially rollout 5G technology, known as the fifth-generation technology on September 18, 2022, followed by Airtel Nigeria, which launched on June 19, 2023.

During its commercial launch in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, Mr. Karl Toriola, promised to launch 5G in six other cities, which included Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Kano, Owerri, and Maiduguri.

“The advanced 5G technology promises to extend the reach and capacity of MTN Nigeria’s data network in Nigeria and enable much faster speeds and lower latency, giving customers near-instant access to the things they care about and downloads that take seconds, instead of minutes,” Toriola had said.

Also, during its 5G commercial rollout in four states, which included Lagos, Ogun, Rivers and Abuja, the Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Carl Cruz, promised that Airtel would cover the entire country with 5G by the end of 2023.

“The 5G revolution opens a new vista of opportunities and it is a quantum leap from the existing 4G network. With 4G, video playback and video calls are smooth but in 5G, end-to-end video creation with the support of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is possible,” Cruz had said.

But four years after the initial commercial rollout, 5G technology is being experienced within few locations in some states of the country.

Giving reasons for the low penetration and usage of 5G technology across the country, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida blamed the situation on high cost of 5G equipment priced in dollars, coupled with the insufficient manufacturing of 5G-enabled mobile phones.

The NCC’s published statistics on 5G penetration and usage, showed that as at June 2025, 4G market share was 50.8 per cent, followed by 2G with 38.47 per cent market share and 3G with 7.66 per cent market share, while 5G had a market share of 3.07 per cent.

In July 2025, 4G market share was 50.85 per cent, followed by 2G with 38.6 per cent market share and 3G with 7.38 per cent market share, while 5G had a market share of 3.17 per cent.

In August 2025, 4G market share was 51.22 per cent, followed by 2G with 38.38 per cent market share and 3G with 7.13 per cent market share, while 5G had a market share of 3.27 per cent.

In September 2025, 4G market share was 51.56 per cent, followed by 2G with 38.44 per cent market share and 3G with 6.64 per cent market share, while 5G had a market share of 3.37 per cent.

In October 2025, 4G market share was 51.77 per cent, followed by 2G with 38.4 per cent market share and 3G with 6.34 per cent market share, while 5G had a market share of 3.49 per cent.

In November 2025, 4G market share was 51.99 per cent, followed by 2G with 38.29 per cent market share and 3G with 6.13 per cent market share, while 5G had a market share of 3.6 per cent.

In December 2025, 4G market share was 52.95 per cent, followed by 2G with 37.37 per cent market share and 3G with 5.91 per cent market share, while 5G had a market share of 3.77 per cent.

In January 2026, 4G market share was 53.41 per cent, followed by 2G with 36.97 per cent market share and 3G with 5.67 per cent market share, while 5G had a market share of 3.94 per cent.

In February 2026, 4G market share was 53.59 per cent, followed by 2G with 36.87 per cent market share and 3G with 5.49 per cent market share, while 5G had a market share of 4.06 per cent.

As at March 2026, 4G market share increased to 53.76 per cent, followed by 2G with 36.74 per cent market share and 3G with 5.3 per cent market share, while 5G had a market share of 4.2 per cent.