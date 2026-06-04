At 78, Wabara Blasts APC, Declares Party Promised Nation Change But Delivering Pain

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia





A former President of the Senate, Senator Adolphus Wabara, has appealed to Nigerians to unite and rescue Nigeria from the bad leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He accused the party of plunging the country into hardship, poverty, unemployment and insecurity instead of the change it promised in 2015, when it assumed control of the federal government.

Wabara, in a message marking his 78th birthday, noted that the 2027 general election was critical to Nigeria’s survival and therefore advised the opposition to unite to dislodge APC from power.

Calling on the electorate not to mortgage their future by selling their votes, he asserted that Nigeria was too rich a country to be wallowing in abject poverty and blamed the situation on the bad leadership style of the APC.

He insisting that the nation’s fortunes had steadily plummeted since the party came power.

“Nigeria’s greatest problem is not a lack of resources or talented citizens. Our greatest problem is bad leadership. A nation blessed with abundant wealth and extraordinary human capital should not be battling the level of poverty, hunger, unemployment and insecurity we see today,” said Wabara.

Lamenting the soaring cost of living, declining purchasing power, rising unemployment and the growing sense of hopelessness among ordinary Nigerians, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party Board of Trustees’ Chairman, said said enough.

“Millions of Nigerians can no longer afford the basic necessities of life. Businesses are shutting down, investors are losing confidence, families are struggling to survive, while insecurity continues to spread across various parts of the country.

“Every day, innocent Nigerians live in fear. Farmers are unable to access their farms, communities are under siege and criminal elements appear emboldened. Security is the primary responsibility of government, and citizens deserve better protection.

“This is not the Nigeria our founding fathers envisioned,” he cried.