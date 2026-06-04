As Telecoms Operators Groan Under Severe Infrastructure Attack

Emma Okonji

posits that the progress recorded in the telecoms sector in the areas of investment, network expansion and broadband penetration, could be eroded by constant vandalism threats to telecoms infrastructure

Telecoms operators may be standing between the devil and the deep blue sea, following consistent demand from telecoms subscribers and the regulator for improved service quality on one hand, and the frequent attacks on telecoms infrastructure by social miscreants on the other hand.

While the operators are yielding to pressure from subscribers and the regulator to improve service quality across networks by investing and expanding telecoms infrastructure, they are equally faced with the disturbing cases of telecoms infrastructure vandalism, fibre cuts, theft of equipment, and sabotage that disrupt services for millions of citizens and compromise national security.

Disturbed by the emerging situation, the Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Mr. Gbenga Adebayo, told THISDAY in an interview that the rate of telecoms infrastructure vandalism across the country was alarming, and needed urgent security intervention. “We are making efforts to expand network coverage by investing heavily in infrastructure rollout in urban, rural, under-served and unserved communities across the country, but we are equally worried about the continued attacks on the same telecoms infrastructure that we are trying to build, a development that could erode the many gains achieved in the telecoms sector,” Adebayo said.

During a recent workshop for judges on legal issues in telecommunications, organised by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in Lagos, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, reechoed the implications of telecoms infrastructure vandalism, and called for collaboration between NCC and the judiciary to address the rising cases of attacks on telecoms infrastructure across the country.

Attacks on Telecoms Infrastructure

Worried about the frequency of destruction and the negative impact on the telecoms sector and the Nigerian economy, Adebayo, told THISDAY in a telephone interview that the continuous vandalism of telecoms facilities have become a source of worry even to insurance companies that insured telecoms facilities in the country.

Adebayo said the destruction of telecoms facilities across the country started in March last year, with high frequency of occurrence, recording a maximum of five telecoms sites being vandalised on a daily basis since March 2025 till date.

He explained that the vandalism started in March after telecoms operators had commenced new investments in telecoms facility expansion to improve service quality, following the approval of 50 per cent hike in telecoms tariff in January 2025 by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

It is estimated that telecoms operators lose as much as N600 million to telecoms site vandalism and theft every day.

Adebayo said the vandalism and theft of telecoms facilities have continued unabated because the vandals have a ready market to sell stolen telecoms facilities, insisting that such available market is the solar industry market, where those that deal on solar equipment are willing to buy stolen items.

“Social miscreants attack telecoms sites, maim and sometimes kill security guards, and they vandalise and steal telecoms facilities, which include all the power cables and all the elements of cables that are on the site; the rectifier; the batteries; and the solar cells. Another line of vandalism is the destruction and theft of fibre optic cables,” Adebayo said.

Impact of Vandalism

Speaking about the impact of the vandalised and stolen telecoms facilities, Adebayo said because telecoms base stations were powered on three types of energy, mostly diesel, solar, and wind, telecommunications signals were easily cut off, whenever a site or base station is attacked and vandalised, leading to weak transmission of telecoms services in the entire community that is connected to the base station.

“When this happens on a site that connects multiple stations, which we call the hub site, the implication is that all the on-work stations will be affected, and service quality will be affected,” Adebayo further said.

He appealed to the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and all security agents in the country to come to the rescue of telecoms operators, before the entire telecoms facilities in the country are completely vandalised.

Regulators’ Concern

Worried about the constant threat to telecoms infrastructure across the country, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is seeking collaboration with the National Judicial Institute (NJI) of Nigeria to address challenges facing the sector from the legal perspective.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of a two-day workshop for judges on legal issues in telecommunications, organsed by the NCC, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, said despite the progress recorded in the telecoms sector in the areas of investments and network expansion, including growth in broadband, which has led to increased broadband penetration from 47.70 per cent in 2025 to 54.30 per cent in 2026, the sector remained threatened with constant telecoms infrastructure attacks that could erode its many gains, if not addressed.

According to him, the workshop, themed: ‘Adjudicating in the Digital Era: The Judiciary’s Imperative in Connectivity, Infrastructure Protection and Online Safety,’ gives a picture of both the challenges and opportunities present in the telecoms sector, and indeed the impact on the wider digital economy.

“The theme of this workshop rightly highlights the Judiciary’s imperative in three critical areas: connectivity, infrastructure protection, and online safety. Telecommunications infrastructure has now been officially designated by President

Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII), which means that assets of the telecommunications sector are to be provided a whole-of- government and whole-of-society protection, given their crucial importance to our daily lives. Despite this, we continue to witness disturbing levels of vandalism, fibre cuts, theft of equipment, and sabotage that disrupt services for millions of citizens and compromise national security,” Maida said.

As judges, you are increasingly being called upon to interpret laws, adjudicate disputes, and set precedents that will determine how these complex issues are resolved. Your decisions will influence regulatory certainty for investors and the overall trust in our digital ecosystem. Maida further said.

Chairman, NCC’s Board of Commissioners, Chief Idris Olorunimbe, in his opening remarks, said the workshop provided a timely platform for constructive engagement between the judiciary, regulators, law enforcement institutions, policymakers, and industry operators on the legal and governance challenges arising within the digital ecosystem. He therefore called on the judiciary to move at the speed of 5G in order to legally address the speed of wanton destruction and attacks on telecoms infrastructure.

Legal Concern

Also worried about the constant attacks on telecoms infrastructure, the Administrator, National Judicial Institute, Justice Babatunde Adejumo, said: “The judiciary plays a pivotal role in harmonising the right to freedom of expression with the competing demands of privacy and security. Executing this delicate duty invariably requires a sophisticated grasp of the telecommunications environment, the precise interpretation of evolving statutes, and a continuous recognition of how intersecting rights influence Nigeria’s digital trajectory. The workshop thus serves as a vital forum for analysing these emerging complexities within the sector.”

In her keynote speech, the Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman, Board of Governors, National Judicial Institute, Justice Kudirat Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, who was represented by Supreme Court Judge, Justice Musa Saulawa, said: “As technological innovation continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, legal systems across the world are increasingly required to confront new questions concerning regulation, accountability, rights protection, and institutional responsibility within the digital space. The Judiciary cannot remain detached from these developments. The law must respond to changing realities while preserving the principles that sustain justice and social order.”

According to her, experience from other jurisdictions demonstrates the increasingly central role of the judiciary in shaping the legal architecture of the digital age, adding that in Nigeria, the pace of technological expansion makes judicial preparedness particularly important.

“Institutional collaboration remains essential in responding effectively to developments of this nature. The partnership between the National Judicial Institute and the Nigerian Communications Commission reflects a shared commitment to promoting legal clarity, regulatory understanding, and institutional effectiveness within the telecommunications sector, while fully respecting the independence of the Judiciary,” Kekere-Ekun said.

Digital Transformation

Speaking the achievements in the telecoms sector in terms of digital transformation, Maida said: “Nigeria is firmly on the path of digital transformation. The rapid growth of digital payments, ecommerce platforms, startups, digital literacy, and the adoption of emerging technologies underscores the immense potential of our digital economy to drive innovation and expand opportunities.

“In the telecommunications space, the data usage also tells a compelling story: Nigerians are consuming data at unprecedented levels. In March 2026 alone, Nigerians consumed over 1.42 million terabytes of data, up from 995 thousand terabytes as of March 2025—that is about 45,800 terabytes every day. Put another way, this is roughly equivalent to Nigerians watching over 15 million hours of high-definition video every single day.

“By comparison, in March last year, daily data use was about 32,100 terabytes, equivalent to roughly 10.7 million hours of HD video per day. This means Nigerians are now using the equivalent of about 4.6 million more hours of HD video every day than they did a year ago.”

According to Maida, telecommunication operators invested over $1 billion in network expansion in 2025 alone, adding thousands of new sites to improve coverage and service quality. These demonstrate both the sector’s resilience as well as its critical contribution to Nigeria’s economic growth and social cohesion.

He added: “As this digital transformation of Nigeria takes shape, there is no doubt that the judiciary has a pivotal role to play in shaping its future, ensuring that it remains innovative, secure, inclusive, and firmly rooted in the rule of law.”

The commission is working closely with security agencies, operators, and other stakeholders to intensify protection measures, including nationwide asset mapping, increased collaboration, advocacy and public sensitization campaigns, mediation, and stronger enforcement in line with the Presidential Order on Critical National Information Infrastructure. Our collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has recorded some successes including the disruption of syndicates involved in the theft and resale of telecom equipment, Maida further said.